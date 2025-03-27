This Foolproof Cleaning Method Will Leave Your Oven Racks Spotless

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Ovens are a pain to clean, but there are ways to make the process easier for your time and energy. Burnt-on bits of frozen pizza and salted caramel chocolate chip cookies might take more than the traditional dish soap and water routine. If your oven racks are starting to get crusty, remove them from the appliance to wash them — they're removable for a reason. Clear a space in a (clean) sink or bathtub to get to work.

One of the best chemical cleaners in your house is a dishwasher pod, and you can use this power to make your oven racks shiny again. Dishwasher pods are stronger cleaners than dish soap, as they're designed to degrease and kill all sorts of bacteria on your dishware. Fill the sink with hot water and a couple of crushed dishwasher pods or tablets before submerging the racks. Pull them out after an hour or so, and you'll be able to wipe away food residue without resistance — that's something your oven's self-cleaning feature can't beat!