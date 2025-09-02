Stop Falling For This Classic Burger-Making Myth
In the world of burger making, everyone seems to think they know best. It's hard to find a food more debated (or one that provokes such strong opinions), and that's led to a whole host of theories surrounding the secret to the best burger recipe. One such philosophy has become particularly popular — so much so that to many a home chef, it's the be all and end all of burger making. Bigger, according to those that preach this particular gospel, means better. But as any fan of the classic smash burger will tell you, that's simply not the case. To find out more about why more burger toppings aren't always a recipe for success, we spoke to someone who does know a thing or two about making burgers. John Politte is a chef, and the founder and host of "It's Only Food," a website with recipes as well as a YouTube channel.
According to Politte, while those towering burgers might be impressive feats of architecture, they can be overwhelming to the palate (and consequently underwhelming on flavor). "In my opinion, stacked burgers look impressive, but too many toppings can hide the meat's flavor and make eating tricky," he told us. It does depend on the type of meat, too: "Lamb pairs best with subtle toppings; beef and poultry handle more layers. The best burgers balance taste and texture, letting the patty shine." Restraint and balance are the key here: Bigger does not, in fact, always mean better.
The secret to a perfect burger is smart layering
So, the secret to a perfect burger isn't just in what you add, but how you add it. Too many toppings and you're left with an inconvenient mess, too little and you've got something sad and underwhelming. The architecture of a burger is difficult art to master, but with a few simple rules, you can ensure a perfect construction, every time. According to chef John Politte, first construct a saucy base. "Spread sauces on the top and/or bottom bun for flavor and moisture control," he said. The addition of the sauce on the bun will help keep things moist but also prevent any excess moisture from vegetables like lettuce or tomato seeping through and making the bread soggy. Then, those veggies can sit safely above the sauce: "Layer lettuce and tomato above the patty to prevent sogginess," Politte recommends.
How you add your cheese is another point of contention. Some like to blowtorch it, others stuff cheese inside the burger, and there are those who like to melt it separately, pouring it on raclette-style. Politte recommends doing things the traditional way: "Always melt cheese directly on the hot patty," he said. Finally, make sure you toast your buns. This will result in the addition of an extra bit of welcome crunch, providing textural contrast and a little extra depth of flavor. Plus, you'll have the added benefit of protecting your buns from any excess moisture inside the burger, helping to keep everything intact. In Politte's words, "Smart layering keeps your burger flavorful, crisp, and structurally sound in every bite." And a structurally sound burger is a tasty burger, after all!