Stop Falling For This Classic Burger-Making Myth

In the world of burger making, everyone seems to think they know best. It's hard to find a food more debated (or one that provokes such strong opinions), and that's led to a whole host of theories surrounding the secret to the best burger recipe. One such philosophy has become particularly popular — so much so that to many a home chef, it's the be all and end all of burger making. Bigger, according to those that preach this particular gospel, means better. But as any fan of the classic smash burger will tell you, that's simply not the case. To find out more about why more burger toppings aren't always a recipe for success, we spoke to someone who does know a thing or two about making burgers. John Politte is a chef, and the founder and host of "It's Only Food," a website with recipes as well as a YouTube channel.

According to Politte, while those towering burgers might be impressive feats of architecture, they can be overwhelming to the palate (and consequently underwhelming on flavor). "In my opinion, stacked burgers look impressive, but too many toppings can hide the meat's flavor and make eating tricky," he told us. It does depend on the type of meat, too: "Lamb pairs best with subtle toppings; beef and poultry handle more layers. The best burgers balance taste and texture, letting the patty shine." Restraint and balance are the key here: Bigger does not, in fact, always mean better.