Avoid This Mistake Next Time You're In Charge Of Drinks At The Potluck

Whether it's summer picnics or fall-time potlucks, as an attentive host, it's as important as ever to consider the various drinking preferences of your guests. There's been a noteworthy shift in drinking culture in recent years, with many aiming to reduce their alcohol intake. Therefore, there's more room to inadvertently make your guests feel like an afterthought if you go all out with boozy options and leave mere tap water for those who opt out of imbibing booze. The biggest mistake you could make when hosting guests is skimping on your non-alcoholic offerings.

Though you may consider a rum punch as a must for your next potluck, it is imperative that you think about NA options with an equal amount of care. To get some advice, Chowhound spoke with Kaitlyn Stewart, a spirits and hospitality industry expert whose upcoming cookbook, "Three Cheers," is dedicated to all things cocktails and features a slew of recipes that are exclusively zero-proof. Stewart says, "With so many non-alcoholic beverages now available, from beer to wine to spirits, it's just as easy to put together a thoughtful spread for all to enjoy." Providing both options doesn't always require a lot of fuss, as it can be as simple as making "a gin & tonic station with a bottle of both gin and spirit-free gin," she notes.

Nowadays, there are many ways to integrate alcohol alternatives into your mix. This will not only provide a better experience for guests of all preferences, but it will also show that you were thoughtful in planning ahead, thus ensuring that there is equal consideration put on drinks as there is on the necessary steps to maintaining potluck food safety.