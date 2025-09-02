Avoid This Mistake Next Time You're In Charge Of Drinks At The Potluck
Whether it's summer picnics or fall-time potlucks, as an attentive host, it's as important as ever to consider the various drinking preferences of your guests. There's been a noteworthy shift in drinking culture in recent years, with many aiming to reduce their alcohol intake. Therefore, there's more room to inadvertently make your guests feel like an afterthought if you go all out with boozy options and leave mere tap water for those who opt out of imbibing booze. The biggest mistake you could make when hosting guests is skimping on your non-alcoholic offerings.
Though you may consider a rum punch as a must for your next potluck, it is imperative that you think about NA options with an equal amount of care. To get some advice, Chowhound spoke with Kaitlyn Stewart, a spirits and hospitality industry expert whose upcoming cookbook, "Three Cheers," is dedicated to all things cocktails and features a slew of recipes that are exclusively zero-proof. Stewart says, "With so many non-alcoholic beverages now available, from beer to wine to spirits, it's just as easy to put together a thoughtful spread for all to enjoy." Providing both options doesn't always require a lot of fuss, as it can be as simple as making "a gin & tonic station with a bottle of both gin and spirit-free gin," she notes.
Nowadays, there are many ways to integrate alcohol alternatives into your mix. This will not only provide a better experience for guests of all preferences, but it will also show that you were thoughtful in planning ahead, thus ensuring that there is equal consideration put on drinks as there is on the necessary steps to maintaining potluck food safety.
Easy zero-proof options to try
When planning non-alcoholic options for your potluck, the most important thing is to understand what options you have. Kaitlyn Stewart notes, "Any classic cocktail that has one base spirit can be made into a non-alcoholic punch base where the booze can be added afterwards." If you're wondering where to start, bee's knees, daiquiri, and Tom Collins are a few classics she suggests. This is a great way of catering to all guests without increasing the workload for yourself — just pre-batch the mix to be the host with the most at your next party, and pop a bottle of standard spirit and an accompanying non-alcoholic version on the side.
If you're overwhelmed at the variety of zero-proof brands out there and want to make sure you get a good one, Stewart has a few suggestions. She notes that, "I personally love Ghia for their aperitifs and Noa for their wide variety of NA spirits. Both brands have really found a way to implement bold flavors that stand up in mixed drinks."
That said, if you are not really in the market for NA spirits, tea could be another way to swap out your alcohol. "I'm a big fan of using brewed tea in place of booze-free spirits", Stewart says, going on to explain that "teas have natural tannins that mimic that drying sensation on your palette the same way alcohol would." For those who are particularly interested in an alternative for mezcal and other smoky spirits, teas like lapsang souchong and Assam could be decent options. On the flip side, those looking for a non-alcoholic substitute for gin, chamomile, Earl Grey, lavender, and licorice teas are more ideal. Regardless, there are plenty of options for non-alcoholic drinks.