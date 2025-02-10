Potluck Food Safety Guidelines To Follow

Due to the close proximity of people and food at a potluck, it's especially important to keep germs away. As you make your dish, you can spread germs, even if you're being extra careful. Rather than share the sniffles at the event, wait until next time to bring food to share.

If you are sick, you may also want to opt for store-bought or ask someone else to step in for you. Many restaurants offer delivery and catering, so you can still bring something to share without preparing it yourself. You can also stop by the deli at your local store to pick up sides and even entrees that can be added to the buffet lineup.

Even if you aren't feeling sick, if you've been around someone with a cold, the flu, or another similar illness, take precautions when preparing food for a potluck. You may have the same thing but not be showing symptoms yet. Consider wearing a mask or disposable gloves to avoid potentially contaminating any shared food.