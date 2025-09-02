Why Are Some Whiskeys Clear? Here's What To Know Before You Take A Sip

Though many of us have come to appreciate the unique amber qualities of a nice whiskey, that's not actually its inherent color. The light brown instead comes from aging this spirit in varying degrees of charred oak barrels. This translucent quality is common with un-aged spirits, which come out clear and often have a more distinctive grain-based flavor profile. Generally called clear or white whiskey, this style of spirit is also known by monikers like corn and white dog whiskey. This type of spirit is made in ostensibly the same way as barrel-aged. That means it is distilled down from milled corn, or wheat, but instead of aging further, it's pretty much immediately bottled for sale.

Since the barrel aging process is what gives whiskey its color and oaky flavor — one may wonder what sets it apart from other clear, neutrally flavored spirits. Un-aged whiskey is often misunderstood to be interchangeable with moonshine, which, simply put, is actually just an illegally distributed version of white whiskey. To properly categorize this spirit, it comes down to tight regulations that govern the way it is distilled along with the alcohol content in the finished product. Interestingly enough, to officially call a spirit whiskey, there are mandates that require the beverage to come into contact with an oak barrel. To keep this style of whiskey translucent, its time in said barrel is of course, very short lived. Though various distilleries go about this their own way, generally the liquid merely touches the inside of the barrel and is immediately poured back out again.