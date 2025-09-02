Don't Store Frozen Vegetables In The Bag They Came In, Do This Instead

Stocking up on frozen vegetables is a convenient way to sneak more fiber and minerals into your diet. They are picked at the peak of ripeness and last a lot longer than fresh veggies if they are stored properly. In most instances, you can take out only as much as you need and leave the rest in your freezer. The problem, however, is that the packaging for frozen vegetables was never really designed for long-term storage. If you have ever opened a bag of frozen peas only to find them stuck together and freezer burnt, you are not the only one. That is no reason to give up on frozen vegetables, however, according to home cooking guru Dan Pelosi. The culinary expert and author of the new cookbook "Let's Party: Recipes and Menus for Celebrating Every Day" has a simple hack for keeping frozen produce fresh: Replace the bag.

"I always put them in a sealable freezer bag," Pelosi said. "They are really the only thing that prevents freezer burn. The bags that frozen vegetables come in just don't get the job done over time." Freezer burn does not mean your food is actually getting burned. Instead, it is what happens when the moisture in your food escapes through a process called sublimation where the frozen water turns directly into a gas (in this case, water vapor) in the freezer. This dries out the surface of the food, leaving behind the telltale discoloration and a dry, crusty-looking texture.