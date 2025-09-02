Gene Kelly's Favorite Sandwich Was Basically The Ultimate Bachelor Meal

Hollywood legend Gene Kelly was known for his athletic dance moves on the silver screen, but he was also no slouch in the kitchen. Whether it was his secret to perfect coq au vin — remove the chicken after it's cooked and let the sauce reduce — or his wild recipe for his favorite sandwich, Kelly had some culinary moves to match his dance skills. Kelly made his name as an actor, dancer, singer, director, and choreographer in Hollywood in the 1940s and '50s in such classics as "Singin' in the Rain," and "On the Town." But in 1970, he added another accomplishment: recipe author.

One of his recipes that appeared in the "Cookbook of the Stars," put out by a charity organization, Motion Picture Mothers, was for the "Greatest Man Sandwich in the World," and it is unusual to say the least. While not as eyebrow-raising as famed writer Ernest Hemingway's favorite sandwich, made with onions and peanut butter, it's nonetheless a bit unconventional. It involves French bread, butter, onions, mayonnaise, and leftover mashed potatoes. Yes, mashed potatoes. It's exactly the kind of simple yet utterly inspired dish that might inspire a flurry of fancy footwork.