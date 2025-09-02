We Avoid Buying This Aldi Hummus That's A Textural Nightmare

The problem with Aldi's Park Street Deli Roasted Red Pepper Hummus is that it's just not a good hummus. That's about as basic a review as we can give you. The consistency of the dip is thick enough to totally shatter a thin pita chip. On top of that, the red peppers inside the hummus are gummy. Just overall, when you're talking about hummus, adjectives like "thick" and "gummy" are not what you want to hear. So needless to say, we'd highly suggest avoiding this Aldi dip.

On the flip side, Aldi has quite a few really good dips well worth the money. We would start with the Park Street Deli Spinach Artichoke Tzatziki dip for its creamy tzatziki deliciousness. Then there's the Park Street Deli Dill Dip with loads of dill and herby flakes that would be perfect with a nice portion of crunchy kettle chips. Finally, don't sleep on Aldi's salsa. The Park Street Deli Fresh Cut Mild Salsa tastes fresh with mild hits of cilantro and lime, making it perfect to dip with tortilla chips.

Look, no grocery store chain is perfect. As delicious as those Publix subs are, even it makes a pretty bad veggie sub. When it comes to Aldi's dips, you've got some great choices, and you've got some less-than-stellar choices. If you're thinking about purchasing that roasted red pepper hummus, we would suggest thinking again and finding another dip option at Aldi.