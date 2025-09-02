This Unique Old School Breakfast Gravy Comes Straight From The Johnny Cash Family Cookbook

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Music legends Johnny Cash and his wife, June Carter Cash, were country royalty. June was the daughter of Maybelle Carter, the "Mother of Country Music," who was part of the groundbreaking Carter Family band. "Ring of Fire" may have been a hit record for Johnny Cash, but it was also what the family needed to get cooking. Johnny Cash, June Carter Cash, and her mother weren't just talented musicians — they also knew how to throw down in the kitchen and whip up some delicious dishes.

Johnny was born in Arkansas, and June and her mother were from Southwest Virginia, so the family was familiar with some Southern classics. One of them was the lesser-known tomato gravy used to upgrade breakfast staples, such as sausage and biscuits. In 2018, John Carter Cash compiled "The Cash and Carter Family Cookbook." It brought together recipes from both sides of his family in one place for the rest of the world to enjoy, and it included Maybelle's tomato gravy among them. It's a fairly simple recipe that includes a roux made of rendered sausage fat, flour, milk, and canned tomatoes, and it's finished with sugar, salt, pepper, and breakfast sausage over biscuits.