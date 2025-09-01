Add This Seasoning To Store-Bought Hot Sauce For More Flavor

Hot sauce is possibly the easiest way to perk up any meal. But, after using the same bottle on repeat for a while, it's good to change things up. Using the same flavors over and over again would bore anyone, but that's when something easy like simply mixing in a new seasoning can help. Just a sprinkle of a different and exciting flavor can totally change the profile of hot sauce, adding in more layers of spice and savoriness, and turning it into something new. And Old Bay is a great choice for that, that's a seasoning with a cult following for good reason.

If you've ever wondered what exactly goes into Old Bay seasoning, it's nothing too complicated — a blend of celery salt, paprika, and warm spices like black pepper. It was originally created for seafood, but it's versatile enough to bring a kick to most dishes. And when mixed into some fiery hot sauce, it rounds out the sauce's sharper acidity and deepens the spice, giving the whole taste some new savory notes. Instead of just a fiery splash of heat, you get a whole new sauce that feels balanced, aromatic, and way more complex. And to make your own Old Bay hot sauce at home is incredibly simple — just stir in a couple pinches of Old Bay to your favorite brand of hot sauce (but don't go overboard) and enjoy however you usually do.