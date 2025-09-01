Unexplained Bad Smells In Your Kitchen? One Overlooked Appliance Might Be The Source

It might seem overwhelming to tackle so many other areas of the oven, but in reality, it's pretty easy to clean these overlooked parts. To clean underneath the oven, it's best to push it out from the wall to reach the floor, but this bulky appliance can sometimes be too heavy to move alone. A strong vacuum, especially with a crevice extension, can fit the tight spaces between the oven and the floor that might not be reachable with a standard mop. The warming drawer doesn't require much effort, either — just pull it out and wipe it down. If you do so regularly, you won't have many caked-on stains, and it should be easy to clean.

Cleaning the sides of the oven gets a little trickier. The oven is usually tucked between countertops, so you may have to pull it out to wipe down the sides. It's a slightly more involved task, so to prevent food from landing here in the first place, try placing gap covers in the spaces. You can get high-quality covers like Linda's Essentials for just $10 on Amazon. Be sure to clean other areas of the oven, such as the range hood, temperature knobs, and stovetop. Trying these oven cleaning hacks and keeping up with these tasks on a regular basis will help prevent any foul odors from lingering in your kitchen.