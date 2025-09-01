Unexplained Bad Smells In Your Kitchen? One Overlooked Appliance Might Be The Source
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
When it comes to cleaning the kitchen, there are a few places you probably never miss. Wiping down the countertops, cleaning out refrigerator food, and running the dirty dishes are must-dos for a clean space. With that said, if you notice stubborn kitchen odors and are certain they're not coming from the usual suspects, then it's worth checking out your oven. It turns out that unexplained bad smells could be lurking around that "self-cleaning" appliance.
Some ovens have a self-cleaning function that's as easy as pressing a button, but with temperatures exceeding 800 degrees Fahrenheit, it's not the most energy-efficient option. However, the interior isn't the only thing that needs to be kept in good shape. There are several oven spots that need to be cleaned, and you're probably missing most of them. Underneath the oven, along the sides, and in the warming drawer at the bottom are all places that are often overlooked, yet they can be full of old food and grease that could be stinking up your kitchen.
How to properly clean your oven with ease
It might seem overwhelming to tackle so many other areas of the oven, but in reality, it's pretty easy to clean these overlooked parts. To clean underneath the oven, it's best to push it out from the wall to reach the floor, but this bulky appliance can sometimes be too heavy to move alone. A strong vacuum, especially with a crevice extension, can fit the tight spaces between the oven and the floor that might not be reachable with a standard mop. The warming drawer doesn't require much effort, either — just pull it out and wipe it down. If you do so regularly, you won't have many caked-on stains, and it should be easy to clean.
Cleaning the sides of the oven gets a little trickier. The oven is usually tucked between countertops, so you may have to pull it out to wipe down the sides. It's a slightly more involved task, so to prevent food from landing here in the first place, try placing gap covers in the spaces. You can get high-quality covers like Linda's Essentials for just $10 on Amazon. Be sure to clean other areas of the oven, such as the range hood, temperature knobs, and stovetop. Trying these oven cleaning hacks and keeping up with these tasks on a regular basis will help prevent any foul odors from lingering in your kitchen.