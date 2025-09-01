The US State Where The First Chili's Restaurant Opened
You can spot a Chili's just about anywhere you go these days. With more than 1,500 locations throughout the United States and worldwide, the chain has expanded since its humble inception. It all started when Chili's founder, Larry Lavine, attended the annual Chili Cook-off in Terlingua, Texas, in 1967. Lavine, along with his business partners, set out to create a chili restaurant with an environment that fell somewhere between a café and a more upscale dinner space.
In 1975, the first Chili's location opened in Dallas, Texas — specifically, at the corner of Greenville Avenue and Meadow Road. This foundational Chili's embodied its founder's vision by creating a space where people could go for a low-key burger with friends or a first date. While the original restaurant is no longer there, Texas still boasts several Chili's locations across the state, and the operation's headquarters remains in Dallas. With its deals and rewards, such as free chips and salsa for loyalty members, the chain has kept on growing.
Chili's remains one of the most successful fast-casual restaurants
Almost 50 years after it first opened its doors, Chili's has seen massive growth, with a 39% same-store sales increase between 2023 and 2025 (via Restaurant Business). Chili's has continued to introduce new, affordable dining options, such as its 3 For Me lunch meal deal for as low as $11, plus new cocktail options like frozen margaritas. Chili's fan-favorite Triple Dipper appetizer (where customers can choose three appetizers in one) has seen a boom on TikTok, too, which might be helping growth among younger customers.
Chili's has continued to grow thanks, in large part, to its social media popularity. The stretchy mozzarella sticks went viral, and they're considered the best appetizer you can order at Chili's. The chain's Dallas headquarters eventually released a Nashville hot mozzarella sticks option that it developed in its test kitchen in response to the boom. So, while Chili's continues to serve its affordable, casual eats all over the country, all of its best ideas still come out of Dallas, Texas, where the magic first began.