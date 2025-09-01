The US State Where The First Chili's Restaurant Opened

You can spot a Chili's just about anywhere you go these days. With more than 1,500 locations throughout the United States and worldwide, the chain has expanded since its humble inception. It all started when Chili's founder, Larry Lavine, attended the annual Chili Cook-off in Terlingua, Texas, in 1967. Lavine, along with his business partners, set out to create a chili restaurant with an environment that fell somewhere between a café and a more upscale dinner space.

In 1975, the first Chili's location opened in Dallas, Texas — specifically, at the corner of Greenville Avenue and Meadow Road. This foundational Chili's embodied its founder's vision by creating a space where people could go for a low-key burger with friends or a first date. While the original restaurant is no longer there, Texas still boasts several Chili's locations across the state, and the operation's headquarters remains in Dallas. With its deals and rewards, such as free chips and salsa for loyalty members, the chain has kept on growing.