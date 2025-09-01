How To Tone Down The Fishy Flavor Of Salmon

Whether you're choosing the best cut for stuffed fish, eating it raw (as sashimi or tartare), or simply giving it a restaurant-worthy grill, salmon is a reliable, versatile, and delicious fish. One of the world's favorite proteins, it's wonderfully simple to make at home — but there's one pitfall that sometimes puts people off. For many, salmon's distinctively "fishy" aroma, can be a real turn-off. While it's not the most appealing smell in the world, that fishiness is hardly a sign of spoilage. Salmon is a naturally fatty fish, and those oils carry strong aromas due to the concentration of flavor in them. Of course, the older a fish is, the more those oils will oxidize and the more pronounced those flavors will get, but even in the freshest of salmon fillets, you might still pick up a whiff. Fear not, though, as there are plenty of ways to effectively mitigate those odors, especially with regards to how they impact the taste of your food.

To find out more about how, we spoke to chef Lei Jiang, chef de cuisine at The Fulton by Jean-Georges in NYC's Seaport neighborhood. So how do you know if your salmon has gone bad, or if it's just naturally smelly? "If salmon smells or tastes overly fishy, it's often a sign the fish isn't fresh," he said. "But fattier fish like salmon naturally have a stronger aroma, so smell alone isn't everything. Look at the flesh — if it's slimy or so soft it falls apart when you touch it, that's when you know it's gone bad." Make sure your fish is vibrant in color and firm to the touch, and remember that the goal here isn't to eliminate salmon's natural flavor — it's to balance it, to ensure clean, bright flavors.