How To Choose The Best Cut Of Salmon For Stuffed Fish

Salmon is, truly, one of the finest fish out there as far as chefs are concerned. It's delicious, with meaty, fatty flesh that has a delectably soft texture when cooked properly, and a rich aroma that's unlike any other fish (apart from, perhaps, trout). It's versatile, too — from a perfectly baked salmon side to crispy-skinned pan-fried fillets to sushi: Any way you can think of preparing fish, you can do it with salmon. One particularly delicious method is stuffing your salmon for a luxurious, yet surprisingly simple, meal that'll be sure to impress (or just make for a hearty weeknight dinner).

Before you stuff your fish, though, you'll have to choose the right cut — it's important to set yourself up for success by balancing flavor, texture, and thickness, and to do that, there are certain factors you should keep in mind. To find out more, Chowhound spoke exclusively to Kory Foltz, the culinary director at Sunseeker Resort in Charlotte Harbor, Florida. "Go for thick, center-cut fillets," he told us. "They're easier to work with and hold stuffing better without falling apart." Heeding this advice is important: If your salmon flakes apart, you'll find yourself with more of a salmon soup than a stuffed salmon. "Skin-off is best for stuffing," Foltz said. "You want something firm and even in thickness so it cooks evenly, and you can get a decent pocket in there without the fish breaking."