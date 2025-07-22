How To Choose The Best Cut Of Salmon For Stuffed Fish
Salmon is, truly, one of the finest fish out there as far as chefs are concerned. It's delicious, with meaty, fatty flesh that has a delectably soft texture when cooked properly, and a rich aroma that's unlike any other fish (apart from, perhaps, trout). It's versatile, too — from a perfectly baked salmon side to crispy-skinned pan-fried fillets to sushi: Any way you can think of preparing fish, you can do it with salmon. One particularly delicious method is stuffing your salmon for a luxurious, yet surprisingly simple, meal that'll be sure to impress (or just make for a hearty weeknight dinner).
Before you stuff your fish, though, you'll have to choose the right cut — it's important to set yourself up for success by balancing flavor, texture, and thickness, and to do that, there are certain factors you should keep in mind. To find out more, Chowhound spoke exclusively to Kory Foltz, the culinary director at Sunseeker Resort in Charlotte Harbor, Florida. "Go for thick, center-cut fillets," he told us. "They're easier to work with and hold stuffing better without falling apart." Heeding this advice is important: If your salmon flakes apart, you'll find yourself with more of a salmon soup than a stuffed salmon. "Skin-off is best for stuffing," Foltz said. "You want something firm and even in thickness so it cooks evenly, and you can get a decent pocket in there without the fish breaking."
Additional tips to make sure you have stuffed salmon success
Though stuffed salmon is impressive-looking and can be a showstopping dinner party main course in its own right, there are some tips and tricks you should probably keep in mind before you try making it for the first time in order to ensure your success. "Don't overstuff it," Kory Foltz warned. "That's probably the most common mistake." If you do, you run the risk of bursting your salmon apart or melting your filling into the flesh, which will leave you with a goopy, overcooked mess rather than the refined dish you should be aiming for.
At the end of the day, there's no need to overcomplicate things. Salmon is delicious all on its own, and you don't need to overpower it with flavors or textures that are too bold or out-of-the-box. "Keep it simple and let the salmon be the star," Foltz suggested. Speaking of textures, keep the texture of your stuffing in mind, as well as that of your salmon. The right consistency is important to make sure that your stuffing stays in place and doesn't spoil your fish. "Also, make sure whatever filling you use isn't too wet, or it'll make the fish soggy," Foltz added. "I like to pan-sear the outside for a bit of texture and then finish it in the oven to make sure everything's cooked through." That extra bit of crispiness on the outside will also give some welcome textural contrast, enhancing the dish.
The best stuffings for nailing your stuffed salmon
So, now you know how to pick the best cut for stuffed salmon — and have a few useful tips and tricks for how to make it, but the big question still remains: What should you actually stuff it with? The world really is your oyster when it comes to the answer (or answers, really) but whatever you choose should complement the natural flavors and qualities of the salmon, whilst also bringing enough contrast to lift the whole dish, making it more than the sum of its parts.
Kory Foltz suggests a double whammy of creaminess, cheesiness, and a little extra seafood. "I'm a big fan of crab and cream cheese stuffing with a little Old Bay, lemon zest, and green onions," he said. Crab is a beautifully delicate meat, with a complexity that sits nicely alongside salmon but won't threaten to overpower it. "It's rich but not too heavy, and the sweetness of the crab works with the buttery flavor of the salmon," Foltz added. "It's a comforting combination." Salmon and cream cheese is a tried and tested combination in all its forms — from a smoked salmon bagel to a retro-style salmon pinwheel — so it's no surprise that Foltz's suggestion works. The lemon cuts through the richness of the fish and the cheese with a little zingy brightness, too — that little bit of acid and citrusy sweetness does just enough to give the whole thing a little lift, making for a truly delicious dish that might just turn out to be the only salmon recipe you'll ever need!