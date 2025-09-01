What To Consider Before Splurging For That Full Board Hotel Package. (It Could Mean Big Savings)

When you're booking a holiday (if you're anything like us), then planning how you're going to eat is sure to be at the top of your to-do list. When you're staying in a hotel, that often means a choice: Do you go for full board, half board, or none at all? Well, in order to answer that, you'll need to first understand what those terms actually mean. To find out more, we spoke to Victoria Fricke, the owner of luxury travel agency Vic's Vacations. "Full Board would be all three meals a day," she explained. "The exclusion being drinks. Some of course include tea, soda, juice, coffee, etc., but alcoholic drinks are typically excluded." So if you're after free booze, this won't get you it (at least, not most of the time.)

Half board, meanwhile, is what it sounds like — typically including breakfast and another meal, but not all three. "This depends on the resort whether it's lunch or dinner," Fricke added, so it's best to check before you book, if it's an important factor to you. "This is ideal for someone who wishes to explore or enhance dining by having flexibility in where they dine," she says, so if you're looking to eat out and explore the local food scene, but still want the dependability of hotel dining, the halfway house that half board offers is a good option. Alternatively, if you're going to be spending your time in a resort (or raiding the minibar), you might consider going all inclusive. As Fricke explained: "All inclusive is typically defined as all food, all snacks, and all types of drinks. (This still can vary at some resorts where more premium spirits are extra or reserved for certain room categories)."