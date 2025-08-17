The Sneaky Way Hotels Know If You Use The Minibar

Few things compare to kicking back in a hotel room after a flight or drive to your destination. Fewer still compare to enhancing it with a snack or a classic cocktail — and hotels are well aware of this, leading some to place bottles of water and minibars in each room. This is a long-standing strategy that not only offers guests a certain level of hospitality, but also helps increase hotel profits. But how does an establishment keep track of anyone taking anything from the minibar? Simply put, sensors are utilized throughout the interior to detect when guests reach into the minibar. As impressive as the technology implemented is, those same sensors could lead to guests being falsely charged even though they never actually took anything inside.

As sneaky as it may be, manufacturers employ a few technologies to let hotels know if you used the minibar without ever entering your room. Among the more common kinds, many use microswitches, signified by black pads or tabs on or around the items, that sense when something is placed in and removed from the minibar. Infrared and RFID sensors also serve a similar purpose, as they will send a signal to the proper accounting portal when the beam is broken. Others use a magnet system that sets off a timer, the limit of which can be preset by the hotel management, when an item is lifted from the minibar. This allows guests to grab something of interest and decide if they want it without being charged immediately.