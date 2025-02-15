The Unexpected Ingredient Martha Stewart Uses For Light And Fluffy Cinnamon Rolls

The process of mixing up cinnamon roll dough, letting it rise, pressing it out, rolling it back up into a spiral, slicing it into perfect rounds, and then baking it to golden perfection is just complicated enough to have home cooks trying to make the canned version taste like they were made from scratch. There are quite a few factors that can go wrong: Your yeast might be inactive, your butter might leak, or your rolled dough might be too thick or too thin. But cookbook author, TV personality, and lifestyle empire figurehead Martha Stewart approves of one unbelievable answer to all of our cinnamon roll headaches: mashed potatoes.

Not margarine or heavy cream, cream cheese or cold butter, but mashed potatoes (alongside bread flour) will give your cinnamon rolls the light and fluffy texture your breakfast dreams are made of. If you're envisioning a crossover between savory hash browns and sweet rolls, think again. The mashed potato doesn't change the flavor profile of the roll, but instead enhances the texture. In fact, on her website, Stewart doesn't even call out the potato's inclusion in her recipe's headline, or in a Facebook post highlighting the technique.

The reason for this unexpected ingredient comes down to science. When boiled, the potato's potassium binds itself to the recipe's yeast for a lovely (and quick) rise. The potato's starches are also better equipped to expand and absorb moisture, resulting in a fluffier, more delicate crumb. In a taste test, you'd never guess that these delicious rolls had anything unusual about them at all — you'd be too busy reaching for another bite.