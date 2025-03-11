Oranges Used To Look Completely Different In The Past

Oranges are a beloved fruit in many households. Whether we peel and enjoy them as a quick snack or simply press them into a fresh morning juice, their sweet-tart flavor is utterly delicious. That's probably why they're the US' third-favorite fruit and one of the first things we grab at the supermarket as we try to figure out how many oranges we need for one cup of juice. If you're not sure how to choose the best ones, just follow Carla Hall's best tip for picking out the freshest oranges, and then head to the counter.

Native to the Himalayan foothills of Southeast Asia, the ancestors of oranges first started to emerge around 8 million years ago. But you might be surprised to learn that those varieties looked nothing like the 400 cultivars grown around the world today. Not only were they smaller and bitter, but they were actually green or yellow (it appears whoever named the color after the fruit had skipped a few history lessons at school).

Modern oranges, especially the sweet orange, which makes up more than two-thirds of the world's production, are actually cultivated hybrids of ancient pomelos (Citrus maxima) and mandarins (Citrus reticulata). But these also didn't resemble their modern relatives. Pomelos were huge and boasted thick rinds, while mandarins were only a tad bigger than cherries. It took thousands of years before oranges evolved and took on the shape we recognize today. But how did that transformation happen? Well, selective breeding created the oranges we love today.