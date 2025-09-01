We Asked 13 Chefs What Costco Products They Can't Go Without
Chefs — they're just like us. While we might not have the same finesse in the kitchen as they do when whipping up something as complicated as, say, turducken — aka Thanksgiving's most unhinged dish — they also have a passion for exquisite flavors. They take the time to perfect dishes, making a few mistakes in the process like the average home cook. And, believe it or not, they also shop at Costco to replenish their kitchen essentials — and then some. In the spirit of curiosity and the foodie need to discover products that are hiding in plain sight, we asked 13 chefs what Costco products they always buy, including food, kitchen tools, and more. To dig in deeper, we also got to know how they use these items, so you know how to make space for them in your own cooking area.
A little spoiler: We found out that the common denominator in how chefs choose their go-to Costco products is flexibility. It seems that they generally prefer ingredients (or tools) that they can use in many ways, leaving plenty of room for play in the kitchen. And just like any other shopper, a product's affordability is also essential. From frozen fruit to pasta sauce, here are some chefs' favorite Costco finds.
Kirkland Signature Olive Oil
There's nothing like a good old versatile product, and Alan Thompson, head chef at Cassiobury Court, seems to agree. He uses Kirkland Signature Olive Oil in many different ways, saying, "It's good value for the quality and works for everything from salad dressings to roasting vegetables."
Olive oil contributes a hint of pepper and provides a smooth finish to dishes, boosting flavor and texture. Thompson even said that he adds a trickle of it to his bread for a quick yet satisfying snack, as well as a dash of sea salt to enhance the flavor without taking the attention away from the oil's simplicity.
Frozen berries
Chloe Hammond, head chef at Asana Lodge, enjoys Costco's large bags of frozen berries, and it makes a lot of sense because not only are they flexible ingredients, but they also have a long shelf life and are great sources of antioxidants. "They're just so versatile, and having them frozen means you can enjoy them all year round without worrying about them going off," she said.
The possibilities with frozen berries are endless. Hammond personally likes adding them to her yogurt, desserts, baked goods, and smoothies, and using them to make compotes. If you know the genius hack that makes turning frozen berries into jam a breeze, you might feel even more inspired to get some yourself.
Daphne's Beef & Lamb Gyro Meat
Costco has a dizzying array of frozen goods, and if you're a fan of convenient, versatile, and tasty cuts of meat like Justin Mosel, executive director of culinary at Rubio's Coastal Grill, you'll want to get Daphne's Beef & Lamb Gyro Meat. He said, "It's sliced, fully cooked, easy to work with, has a long shelf life, and works great across many applications."
He enjoys it on pita sandwiches, tacos, and bowls, though the sky's the limit here, so you can practically enjoy it on any dish that needs a savory protein complete with a tender texture. It's the perfect product to tick off your grocery list if you're looking for meat that requires virtually no prep.
Better Than Bouillon Roasted Chicken Base
We reach for bouillon whenever we need an easy and consistent flavor booster. However, Odette D'Aniello, CEO and cake designer at Dragonfly Cakes, has a better idea: using Better Than Bouillon Roasted Chicken Base. What makes it different from the typical bouillon is that it has a bolder taste, as it contains actual roasted chicken. D'Aniello always has the roasted chicken base within reach, "It rounds out the flavor of any savory dish," she said.
It even works well in a plethora of recipes, including veggies, and, of course, soups. For the ultimate flavor punch, marinate meat with the roasted chicken base, and you'll have a nice, flavor-packed protein, creating a delicious dish that will taste incredibly complex and hearty.
Frozen wild blueberries
Founder and Chef of He Cooks, Kyle Taylor's versatile item of choice on a Costco trip is the frozen wild blueberries. "They're a clutch ingredient for smoothies, salads, or a last-minute dessert when reduced with a little balsamic and spooned over yogurt," he said. If you're trying to prioritize eating more whole foods, especially nutritionally dense fruits, but craving a sweeter touch, you'll want to add these to your cart. "They bring depth and color without extra sugar," Taylor added.
Sparkling water and berries
Robert Alcocer, executive chef at Valle, is a bigger fan of sparkling water than, perhaps, most of us. And he might be on to something. This water-but-better drink has its fair share of benefits and can be a great substitute for regular soda. Based on existing studies, nothing points to it being detrimental to one's health. And since it provides the same hydration as still water, you can enjoy sipping on the fuzzy drink, while still feeling refreshed and quenched.
Alcocer also told us that he buys a ton of berries at Costco for his kids. While he didn't explicitly mention whether they're bought fresh or frozen, it's safe to assume that they opt for the former, as Alcocer says, "I like them due to their freshness and consistency in quality."
Tri-color quinoa
As busy bees, we're always on the hunt for the most versatile ingredients for meal prepping, and we're sure you are, too. Kimberly L., owner and founder of Fifth Fork, pointed us in the right direction of one. A Costco product she always reaches for — aside from cracked black pepper and garlic powder, both of which she buys in bulk — is the tri-color quinoa.
"I will cook it in a large batch, seasoning it with garlic, cumin, and chili powder, and use it all week," Kimberly said. She's fond of it as a topping for salads with shredded chicken, stuffed in peppers, and as a substitute for rice in tacos. Quinoa is one of those easy-to-pair ingredients that effortlessly boosts your fiber intake. It helps that it's quite delicious, and its fluffy texture only adds to its appeal.
Rao's Homemade All Natural Premium Marinara Sauce
Usually, marinara sauce highlights a simple method and takes advantage of fresh ingredients. Rao's Homemade All Natural Premium Marinara Sauce does this quite well, using tomatoes, olive oil, onions, and seasonings to create a bold and layered flavor. Brandon Dorsky, co-owner of Yeastie Boys Bagels and CEO of Fruit Slabs, is a big fan of the sauce, especially the pack sold at Costco. "The two pack combo is a good deal even when it's not on sale, and when it is on sale — it is the best available deal on Rao's, hands down," he told us.
Aside from its affordability — which is an even better bang for your buck if on sale — Dorsky likes this specific brand of sauce for bolognese or pizza bagels. "Rao's plus Supremo Shredded Marca Chihuahua's Natural Quesadilla Style Cheese for melting (also available at Costco) and a bagel is a FIRE homemade pizza bagel. Trust me," Dorsky said.
Godiva Ganache Filled Chocolate Chip Cookies
If you're on the hunt for some truly indulgent bites, you might want to pick up pointers from Britt Rescigno, executive chef and owner at Fiamma in Sun Valley, Idaho. She told us about her love for the frozen Godiva Ganache Filled Chocolate Chip Cookies, which have these satisfying gooeyness that fills your mouth with sweetness each time you take a bite.
"Late at night, after getting home from Fiamma, [I] pop one of those in the oven, and eat it super hot," Rescigno said when asked how she enjoys them. She recommends sprinkling some Maldon salt on top to create a nice flavor contrast. For a refreshing sidekick, she enjoys the cookies with a chilled glass of Idaho milk.
Rotisserie chicken and a tub of butter
One of Costco's most popular items is the rotisserie chicken, not only for its taste, but also for its affordable price of only $5. And despite the surge in cost of almost every item on grocery store shelves, Costco still stays true to the chicken's accessibility. Adriano Zumbo, a world-renowned pastry chef, is a big fan of the bird himself, and likes adding the meat to wraps and salads.
To avoid waste, he utilizes the leftover carcass to make a nice flavorful broth. Other than the BBQ rotisserie chicken, he also often stocks up on a kilogram of butter that he uses to whip up legendary baked treats and drool-worthy sandwiches.
Vacuum sealers and kitchen tools
Beyond Costco's array of delicious bites, the big-box store is filled with other products that could make your life easier in the kitchen. The retailer sells vacuum sealers, for instance, which Brad Johnson, director of food and beverage at The Queen Baton Rouge, leverages to ensure proper food storage. "They save us so much room for storing items in the freezer or cooler, and are also great for marinating items like steak or pork loin," he said. The best part is that you can use the bags to reheat your meals, like soups, by just tossing them into boiling water — just make sure they're safe for the temperature.
Johnson also likes sourcing high-grade kitchen tools from Costco, including knives and mixers. He also purchases deli cups (for food storage) and sheet pans (for baking tasks), along with fresh produce and meats — usually in bulk — for their quality and reasonable price.
Parmigiano Reggiano
"I'm not a huge Costco user, but one thing I get every time is a block of Parmigiano Reggiano," Tyler Fenton, owner and chef of BATA Tucson, told us. It's the perfect ingredient to reach for if you want a sophisticated touch in your dishes, especially if you're working with Italian cuisine.
Fenton further emphasized its great value, considering it's aged 36 months, so you know plenty of time and money has gone into developing its flavor. Beyond the classic Parmigiano Reggiano, you can also take advantage of Costco's variety of cheeses to add to your sandwiches, pastas, salads, and more.
Kirkland Basil Pesto
It seems that no one escapes the grasp of a fresh, bright ingredient that can be used in a lot of ways. Even chefs like Christian J. Houston — executive chef at Rio Piedra Plantation and three-time recipient of the Orvis-endorsed Wingshooting Lodge of the Year award in South Georgia — make a trip to Costco to get something simple, but totally worth it. We're talking about none other than Kirkland Signature Basil Pesto.
To draw inspiration from how Houston best enjoys this monstrous jar, in his words, "I swirl it into pasta, dollop it on eggs, smear it on sandwiches, or mix it into yogurt for a quick dip." If you want your pesto to last months, he recommends popping it in the freezer on an ice cube tray.