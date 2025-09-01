We Asked 13 Chefs What Costco Products They Can't Go Without

Chefs — they're just like us. While we might not have the same finesse in the kitchen as they do when whipping up something as complicated as, say, turducken — aka Thanksgiving's most unhinged dish — they also have a passion for exquisite flavors. They take the time to perfect dishes, making a few mistakes in the process like the average home cook. And, believe it or not, they also shop at Costco to replenish their kitchen essentials — and then some. In the spirit of curiosity and the foodie need to discover products that are hiding in plain sight, we asked 13 chefs what Costco products they always buy, including food, kitchen tools, and more. To dig in deeper, we also got to know how they use these items, so you know how to make space for them in your own cooking area.

A little spoiler: We found out that the common denominator in how chefs choose their go-to Costco products is flexibility. It seems that they generally prefer ingredients (or tools) that they can use in many ways, leaving plenty of room for play in the kitchen. And just like any other shopper, a product's affordability is also essential. From frozen fruit to pasta sauce, here are some chefs' favorite Costco finds.