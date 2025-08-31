The One Food Melania Trump Won't Touch, Even At A Royal Banquet

From political figures to celebrity chefs, everybody has foods they dislike. And in some cases, we'd go to great lengths to avoid seeing certain meals on our plate. Such is the case with first lady Melania Trump. In her 2024 memoir, "Melania," she wrote, "I made it known that I do not eat raw fish."

Raw fish can be served as anything from tuna tartare to classic sushi rolls. It's a common way to enjoy seafood; however, it also comes with its own set of risks, as does most raw or undercooked food. There is an increased risk of parasitic infection when consuming raw fish versus other foods, so be especially careful when storing the raw fish yourself. While you can freeze the fish for a certain period of time to eliminate that risk, it's hard to know if the fish you're eating out somewhere underwent that same process. Raw fish is an important element in certain cuisines, such as in Japan, but Trump revealed in her memoir that, upon visiting the country with her presidential husband in 2019, she refused to eat the fish.