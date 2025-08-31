The Only Workaround For Brewing Third-Party Capsules In Your Nespresso Machine

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The Nespresso Vertuo promises a café-quality coffee at the touch of a button, giving the alluring appeal of a must-have appliance in your kitchen. Its barcode-reading pods and brewing system are marketed as a game-changer thanks to features that adjust brew time, temperature, and pressure for every capsule. On paper, this level of convenience is top-tier, but in reality, it comes with trade-offs. Mainly, that the machine locks buyers into using only Nespresso's pods — albeit you can try those Nespresso pods before buying. However, Nespresso machines from the Original lineup have third-party capabilities. Sadly, this is the only workaround, as any machine outside that lineup is exclusive to Nespresso pods.

Simply put, modern Vertuo machines use Nespresso's Centrifusion technology, which incorporates barcode scanning to identify the different capsules and take that data to automatically adjust for optimal brewing. In turn, this prevents any unrecognised capsules from working properly, or rather, effectively blocks third-party and refillable pods.

The Original line, on the other hand, uses a much simpler pump and piercing system that doesn't require barcodes, which allows for third-party pod capability. Although this gives some flexibility, your coffee pod options might require testing different brands to ensure that you avoid leaks or poor extraction. Alternatively, you can opt for refillable pods like Alchemy Bar Goods' that are compatible with Nespresso's Original line, which allow you to grind and brew your own coffee. Whether you prefer Nespresso pods or not, it's worth nothing that the pods do seem to have gained a negative reputation.