Why You'll Always Find The Best Pecan Products In Alabama

When it comes to food, Alabama gets it right! The famous state is home to the mouthwatering Lane cake, and boasts a 100-year-old restaurant that serves Thanksgiving classics year-round. But Alabama is also widely regarded for its pecans. Pecans are the only major nut tree native to North America, and Alabama ranks as the eighth-largest producer in the country. Most people grab a bag of pecans from the grocery store aisle without thinking twice, but they're missing one of the state's best-kept culinary secrets. Those mass-produced nuts sitting on shelves for months cannot compare to what's happening in Alabama's 9,000 acres of pecan orchards, where millions worth of premium nuts are harvested fresh each fall.

One of the basic differences between an Alabama pecan and mass-produced varieties begins with genetics. Modern Alabama varieties such as Elliot, Desirable, Gafford, McMillan, and Amling are not just grown in random locations. They are also bred for the soils and conditions in Alabama. This genetic selection produces nuts that possess more flavor and better oil content than generic products shipped from hundreds of miles away. Even more important than taste, these trees are largely scab-resistant and have better crop potential, which means local processors can focus on quality instead of battling disease.