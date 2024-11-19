The 100-Year-Old Alabama Restaurant That Serves Thanksgiving Classics Year-Round

There's something special in the air during the holiday season, jostling everyone out of their post-Halloween candy comas. It wafts through the house, motivating a flurry of activity like hanging decorations, trimming trees, and prepping for guests. That mysterious holiday magic stirs up a cozy feeling of familiarity and connectedness, and it can be distilled into just a few words: turkey dinner.

The smell of Thanksgiving is a perfectly roasted turkey, surrounded by fixings like garlic mashed potatoes, homemade gravy, cranberry sauce, and green beans wrapped in caramelized bacon. The list of Thanksgiving sides could go on and on depending on family traditions and culture, but a turkey is often the centerpiece of the holiday. We wait all year for it and prepare the bird for days before the grand event. Making a classic Thanksgiving dinner takes work, but sitting down to that annual turkey feast makes it all worthwhile.

An Alabama restaurant has been taking the work out of Thanksgiving dinner for more than 100 years, however, and you can get a turkey with all the trimmings there year-round. Bates House of Turkey is a farm-to-table eatery that sources its poultry from its nearby free-range turkey farm. From turkey dinners and sandwiches to turkey chili, turkey lasagna, and even turkey sausage, Bates House of Turkey has a huge selection of turkey-based cuisine. At this family-owned restaurant, you can get holiday fixings any time of the year.