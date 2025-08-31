There's No Better Way To Repurpose Leftover Chili Than This Genius Combo

Leftover chili usually ends up being reheated as just that — more chili. Yeah, maybe with a little bread on the side and hopefully with some fresh rice, but it's basically the same affair all over again. But there's actually a pretty smart move you can make to turn leftover chili dinner from a rerun to something fresh — and that's to turn your chili into some crispy oven-baked tacos. The tortillas will crisp up beautifully in the oven, locking the chili inside like a pocket of molten flavor — and if you add some cheese before baking, you'll get golden edges with a gooey filling.

And the best part is, it couldn't be simpler. Just brush or spray each tortilla with a light coat of oil, spoon in a few tablespoons of your leftover chili (something full of flavor like a spicy slow cooker beef chili), fold it up, and then line them up on a baking sheet to go into the oven for around 30 minutes at 425 degrees Fahrenheit. They'll come out like sturdy and crunchy tacos that are perfect for dipping, a totally no-mess way to reinvent yesterday's meal. And even better, the tacos scale really easily: You can make a quick four as a dinner for one or a whole tray if friends swing by.