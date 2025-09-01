The Unexpected (And Cheap) Way To Give Your Tacos A Boost Of Flavor

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Next to utilizing the best steak cuts for tacos (we're especially fond of skirt and flank steaks), nothing beats a pan of well-seasoned ground beef, chicken, or pork. Though, regardless of your meat selection, the key to truly exceptional tacos almost always pertains to the seasonings used in the cooking process. If you aren't particularly eager to spend your hard-earned money making another platter of grilled flank steak tacos with stone fruit salsa, there's an easy way to simplify your next batch of tacos with a convenient seasoning upgrade.

Thanks to one affordable condiment, you can enhance the flavor of your preferred taco meat in a flash. All you need is a small amount of yellow mustard. Especially if you think your homemade taco recipe could benefit from a bit of tangy flavor, classic yellow mustard is a cheap and easy way to brighten your filling of choice. The addition of vinegar gives this favored condiment just the right amount of zesty flavor without sharp or acidic undertones.

Fortunately, adding yellow mustard to your usual blend of dried seasonings is simple. When you're almost finished cooking or browning your meat over the stove, add your preferred spices and a squeeze or two of yellow mustard. Then all you need to do is stir everything together until the mustard and spices have been fully incorporated. Besides adding this boldly hued condiment directly to your pan of cooked meat, you can also use yellow mustard to create a tangy, pourable taco sauce.