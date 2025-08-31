The Old School BBQ Sauce Brand That Was Born From A Southern Family Restaurant

By the middle of the 20th century, Johnny Harris sauce was no longer just something you enjoyed in a restaurant. It was being bottled, sold, and shipped, allowing people to take a little piece of Savannah home with them. Those who visited the restaurant began putting the sauce in their pantries, and it wasn't long before it stood on its own as a product loved in places far beyond Georgia. And when the restaurant closed its doors after more than 90 years, the sauce lived on. For many families, it symbolized memories of family gatherings around enthusiastic red checkered tables and plates full of smoky meats.

Even as years turned into decades, the recipe remained alluring. Granted, the DIY community takes pride in making homemade BBQ sauce with just three ingredients. Nonetheless, there are several ways to improve store-bought BBQ sauce, from stirring in some pineapple juice, or drizzling in some maple syrup.

The sauce could be brushed on ribs, smothered on grilled chicken, incorporated in baked beans, or drizzled on a burger for a Southern kick. That adaptability is partly why it didn't go away, even when the great restaurant's doors were closed for good in 2016. The brand has since taken the leap to offer other sauces and rubs, but the original recipe holds the essence of the story. Today, Johnny Harris sauce is no longer just about BBQ; it's about legacy.