There's A Reason Everyone's Grandma Made Jell-O With Fruit Cocktail — It's Just 3 Ingredients
This classic 1930s-popularized dessert may not be the first recipe that comes to mind, despite being well adored by an older generation. Jell-O was once representative of wealth and status, despite the fact that it is easily made, cheap, and simple. The best part about this upgraded version is that it only requires three ingredients. All you'll need for this classic sweet concoction is canned fruit cocktail, Jell-O mix, and water. If you're looking for a quick treat imbued with nostalgia — look no further.
Though many are long familiar with how to make Jell-O, when it comes to incorporating your fruit cocktail, there are some tips to consider. You'll want to be careful not to over-dilute the boxed gelatin powder mix with too much water or fruit cocktail syrup. Improperly balancing the recipe will risk a watery result that could easily become too sweet. Some creations call for ¼ cup of the juice. Others throw the whole can in. Some carefully stick to the directions laid out on the back of the box and exclude the syrup completely. Your best bet is to strain your fruit cocktail and save the reserve syrupy juice on the side. This can be incorporated later, depending on the dessert you go for.
The appearance of your fruit cocktail Jell-O is also important to think about as the fruit will sink in the liquid Jell-O as it solidifies in the fridge. In order to make sure it remains suspended and evenly distributed, you'll need to stir the mixture halfway through the setting process. This will guarantee an aesthetically nicer result, and a more balanced ratio of fruit to Jell-O with each bite. Some recipes also include marshmallows, if you'd like a little more textural variety in your final product.
Other ways to upgrade this recipe
Fruit cocktail Jell-O is a lovely, refreshing option to add into your mix of easy-to-make home desserts. It can truly be as basic or as elevated as you wish. Despite seeming old-fashioned, there are many modern chefs and internet culinary creators that are turning this dish into upgraded, nuanced, and beautiful sweet versions that anyone can enjoy. Some varieties are displayed in a clear flavorless or lightly flavored gelatin, allowing the colors and tastes of each individual fruit to truly shine. This dish can also be served with Cool Whip, whipped cream, and fresh fruits on top to give it a little more depth and texture.
Canned fruits like peaches or mandarin oranges are a great addition due to their ease and cost-effectiveness. But you could also upgrade this dessert with fresh fruits like pineapple and strawberry. Plus, there's such a wide range of flavored gelatins outside the realm of classics like cherry that you could try (think blue raspberry or lime). And if you're worried about timing leading up to serving your creation, there are many tips to ensure a quick set time for this homemade classic.
When considering ways to elevate this combination further, various textured baking trays and dishes could give your dessert even more visual excitement. The same goes for flat dishes and smaller molds if you want to provide personal portions that can be easily popped out and served individually. For those who prefer their Jell-O to include an alcoholic kick, there are a few ways to guarantee well-made Jell-O shots, which could add an adult twist to this dessert (include some minced fruit for added texture at the bottom).