There's A Reason Everyone's Grandma Made Jell-O With Fruit Cocktail — It's Just 3 Ingredients

This classic 1930s-popularized dessert may not be the first recipe that comes to mind, despite being well adored by an older generation. Jell-O was once representative of wealth and status, despite the fact that it is easily made, cheap, and simple. The best part about this upgraded version is that it only requires three ingredients. All you'll need for this classic sweet concoction is canned fruit cocktail, Jell-O mix, and water. If you're looking for a quick treat imbued with nostalgia — look no further.

Though many are long familiar with how to make Jell-O, when it comes to incorporating your fruit cocktail, there are some tips to consider. You'll want to be careful not to over-dilute the boxed gelatin powder mix with too much water or fruit cocktail syrup. Improperly balancing the recipe will risk a watery result that could easily become too sweet. Some creations call for ¼ cup of the juice. Others throw the whole can in. Some carefully stick to the directions laid out on the back of the box and exclude the syrup completely. Your best bet is to strain your fruit cocktail and save the reserve syrupy juice on the side. This can be incorporated later, depending on the dessert you go for.

The appearance of your fruit cocktail Jell-O is also important to think about as the fruit will sink in the liquid Jell-O as it solidifies in the fridge. In order to make sure it remains suspended and evenly distributed, you'll need to stir the mixture halfway through the setting process. This will guarantee an aesthetically nicer result, and a more balanced ratio of fruit to Jell-O with each bite. Some recipes also include marshmallows, if you'd like a little more textural variety in your final product.