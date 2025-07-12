13 Foods And Drinks That Are Staples Of Growing Up In The American Southwest

If you go out for breakfast at most diners or cafés in the Southwest, chances are you'll spot a breakfast burrito on the menu, and for good reason. A staple in Southwestern food culture, the breakfast burrito perfectly exemplifies the combination of Mexican and American cultures.

The first breakfast burrito is said to have appeared on a menu in New Mexico back in the 1970s. The classic breakfast burrito is a simple but beautiful thing. At its core, the burrito includes scrambled eggs, hash browns, bacon, and green chile salsa, all wrapped in a warm flour tortilla and swaddled in foil to keep it soft and steamy. The breakfast burrito comes in a variety of variations, with some versions specific to various regional areas. The Colorado breakfast burrito for example, substitutes in cubed potatoes for the fried hash browns and whole chilis (half-mild, half-hot) to replace the classic green chile salsa.

You don't need to follow a traditional recipe to make an amazing breakfast burrito at home though. Once you've got the basics: eggs, potatoes, and some protein, you can layer it with any sauce, and customize it however you'd like. Few breakfast options are as customizable, satisfying, or ready to grab-and-go, making it one of our favorite Southwestern classics.