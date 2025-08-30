David Chang Feels Like This Budget-Friendly Ingredient Doesn't Get Enough Love
The thing about David Chang's advice is that nine times out of 10, it's going to shock you (like his refusal to grill burgers or his belief that serrated knives are "disposable"). Truthfully, Chang's risk-taking has allowed him to push the boundaries of classic Asian dishes with innovative twists, which has solidified his spot in the culinary world. Even while controversial, the celebrity chef and restaurateur's statements will likely shift the way you think about cooking some foods that don't always get the spotlight. One example of this is the divisive ingredient imitation crab. As far as Chang is concerned, it deserves a space in your kitchen.
In a February 2025 episode of his podcast "The Dave Chang Show," he declared that imitation crab meat "should be a testament to human ingenuity" and even asserted that it's "oftentimes better than real crab meat." Despite the ingredient often receiving flack for being inauthentic — it's made not from crab but from surimi, a paste made of deboned fish — Chang thinks it deserves more praise. He even noted on the podcast that one of the best dishes he ever made was a black pepper imitation crab roll. It might be time to give this underdog delicacy some attention — just make sure you select only the best kind available and avoid the brand of imitation crab brand that we thought had an overly fishy taste.
How to experiment with imitation crab meat
While there are a few things to know about cooking with imitation crab, the good news is that you can absolutely get creative. Some classic flavors that most people enjoy with real crab are also tasty in imitation crab dishes, like garlic, soy sauce, and lemon. You can load up your dish with a plate of spaghetti or keep it light with an imitation crab salad for a perfect summer lunch.
Otherwise, if you're a lover of crab fried rice, imitation crab might be your budget-friendly secret to enjoying this dish more often. Foodies love crab fried rice for its rich blend of umami flavors, and it's super simple to prepare, especially if you've got some day-old rice sitting in the fridge. Imitation crab fried rice can be prepared in one frying pan or wok so the meat absorbs all the flavors — mixing in soy sauce and Japanese rice seasoning will also give the dish a nice boost. If you can take the heat, try adding chili crunch, plus some honey or agave for a touch of sweetness and balance. Adding imitation crab to your grocery list will give you the easy seafood push you didn't know you needed.