David Chang Feels Like This Budget-Friendly Ingredient Doesn't Get Enough Love

The thing about David Chang's advice is that nine times out of 10, it's going to shock you (like his refusal to grill burgers or his belief that serrated knives are "disposable"). Truthfully, Chang's risk-taking has allowed him to push the boundaries of classic Asian dishes with innovative twists, which has solidified his spot in the culinary world. Even while controversial, the celebrity chef and restaurateur's statements will likely shift the way you think about cooking some foods that don't always get the spotlight. One example of this is the divisive ingredient imitation crab. As far as Chang is concerned, it deserves a space in your kitchen.

In a February 2025 episode of his podcast "The Dave Chang Show," he declared that imitation crab meat "should be a testament to human ingenuity" and even asserted that it's "oftentimes better than real crab meat." Despite the ingredient often receiving flack for being inauthentic — it's made not from crab but from surimi, a paste made of deboned fish — Chang thinks it deserves more praise. He even noted on the podcast that one of the best dishes he ever made was a black pepper imitation crab roll. It might be time to give this underdog delicacy some attention — just make sure you select only the best kind available and avoid the brand of imitation crab brand that we thought had an overly fishy taste.