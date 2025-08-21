Avoid Buying This Imitation Crab Brand Unless You Enjoy An Overly Fishy Flavor

To its immense credit, Louis Kemp Crab Delights Imitation Crab does its best to imitate crab; it just does a terrible job of it. The experience of eating this variety was off-putting from the outset, with an overly fishy, artificial taste, and a lingering, weirdly sour aftertaste. The word "sour" is one you never want to associate with crab, real or fake. In fact, we even had to chew on some ginger to get rid of that unpleasant aftertaste before continuing with the rest of our taste test.

While the Louis Kemp Crab Delights Imitation Crab is far from an actual delight, other brands fared much better in our ranking. Notably, our top three choices — Sajo Premium Crabia, Fresh Fresh Imitation Crab Meat Sticks, and Kani Kamaboko Premium Gold Imitation Crab Stick — all come from the frozen aisle at H-Mart, an Asian supermarket chain with nearly 100 locations across the country.

But the question remains: Is imitation crab any good? In the case of these three, the answer is a resounding "yes!" But unless you enjoy overly fishy, try-hard imitation crab with a sour punch that lingers, we'd suggest staying away from Louis Kemp Crab Delights. One experience with this disconcerting mess might leave you, like Chowhound, questioning your life choices and reaching for a palate cleanser.