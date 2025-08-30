Why Is Bologna So Cheap?

Whether you prefer sweet, speckled Lebanon bologna, light pink American bologna, or ring bologna, you might be curious about what's actually in the cured, processed meat that's beloved on hoagies and charcuterie boards. While bologna, like Spam, has a reputation as a mystery meat, the fact it's made up of a variety of components actually contributes to why it's so cheap. Different bologna brands offer different price points, but, in most cases, the reason for the low price is simple: You're getting seasoned, processed, packaged animal products left over from creating other food products.

When you purchase bologna, you're not purchasing a cut of meat from a single animal like you do when buying steak or chicken breast. Instead, you're getting leftover animal products that are finely ground. Typically, organ meats, trimmings left over from processing, and other byproducts are included in bologna recipes. Often, these products aren't just from multiple animals of the same species — they're from multiple species of animals. Oscar Mayer bologna, for instance, includes chicken, pork, and beef. Boar's Head offers a few different bologna products, including some made solely with beef, as well as others made with both pork and beef. Since processors are able to make good use of whatever they have left from creating other meat products, bologna tends to be an inexpensive meat option.