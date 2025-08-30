Does Sprouts Still Offer Its Sampling Program? Here's What We Know

Everyone loves a freebie, especially when it comes to eating. Sprouts Farmers Market was once known for a unique program where you could actually sign up to receive monthly packages of full-size food freebies. Unfortunately, if you didn't previously get in on this deal — where you could get eight free products per month — the store no longer offers it. Sprouts stopped the program in 2022. Now, the store offers an array of digital coupons and deals when you create an account. If you want to sample foods while shopping at Sprouts, you are welcome to, but the store requests that you ask a team member for assistance to do so before just digging in. That includes asking beforehand if you want to sample grapes at the grocery store chain, even if etiquette says it's technically okay to do so.

Sprouts is certainly not the only grocery chain known for samples. You can't forget Costco, where you can eat enough to make an entire meal since there's no limit to how many free samples you can take. The best time to shop at Costco if you're hungry for free samples is usually right before lunchtime, around 11 a.m. or so. There's also Trader Joe's, which usually has a station with a new product to sample most days. If you're lucky enough to live near an H Mart, the grocer is known to give out full-size samples in-store.