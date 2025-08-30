Does Sprouts Still Offer Its Sampling Program? Here's What We Know
Everyone loves a freebie, especially when it comes to eating. Sprouts Farmers Market was once known for a unique program where you could actually sign up to receive monthly packages of full-size food freebies. Unfortunately, if you didn't previously get in on this deal — where you could get eight free products per month — the store no longer offers it. Sprouts stopped the program in 2022. Now, the store offers an array of digital coupons and deals when you create an account. If you want to sample foods while shopping at Sprouts, you are welcome to, but the store requests that you ask a team member for assistance to do so before just digging in. That includes asking beforehand if you want to sample grapes at the grocery store chain, even if etiquette says it's technically okay to do so.
Sprouts is certainly not the only grocery chain known for samples. You can't forget Costco, where you can eat enough to make an entire meal since there's no limit to how many free samples you can take. The best time to shop at Costco if you're hungry for free samples is usually right before lunchtime, around 11 a.m. or so. There's also Trader Joe's, which usually has a station with a new product to sample most days. If you're lucky enough to live near an H Mart, the grocer is known to give out full-size samples in-store.
Other ways to get food samples sent to you
If you're looking for a Sprouts sampling program substitute — a service where you can get food samples sent to you regularly in the mail — there are some sites where you can get snacks in exchange for your review. SampleSource will send food, as well as beauty, health, or cleaning products to try. You can pick from the samples available, and they are sent out for free. There is also Freeflys, which offers food samples amongst other items. You browse the site for various current freebies and then fill out information to be sent what you want. Pinchme is another site for food and other types of samples, and the platform can potentially send you free products every day as long as you give feedback on every product.
Another way to get freebies from grocery stores is to sign up for their rewards programs. Though the freebies may not be daily or monthly, free is free. For example, in some cases you may be able to get a freebie from the store on your birthday. Publix is known to offer a free tub of ice cream or similar on your big day, and other stores like Albertsons, also have birthday rewards.