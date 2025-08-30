Any Cookie Recipe Will Be Made Better With This Nostalgic Addition
Cookies may come in all flavors and sizes, but nothing beats a classic chocolate chip cookie. When it comes to making chocolate chip cookies at home, there are many tips and tricks you can follow to upgrade their flavor. If you're looking for a way to upgrade your cookies with an addition that changes the game, try adding cornflakes to your recipe. These cookies are the perfect balance of crunchy and chewy, and may quickly become your new go-to chocolate chip cookies.
Cornflakes are an incredibly versatile cereal. You can have them for breakfast, or use them for a steak or chicken milanesa. Whether you combine the cornflakes in the dough as is or add extra on top, cornflakes are sure to add a unique buttery flavor. Most cornflake cookie recipes are the same as normal chocolate chip cookie recipes, just with a few extra ingredients such as rolled oats. It's an easy addition that's great for those looking for an extra crunch.
How to add cornflakes to your cookies
To make your cookies with cornflakes, add them as the final step after your dough is made. It's important to note that when you add them to the dough, there is a possibility of the cereal becoming stale quickly after the cookies are baked. If you want the cornflakes to keep their crunch, try toasting them with butter until they're browned to prevent them from getting stale. Since cereal is another dry ingredient, the ratio of cereal-to-dough is essential so that it doesn't result in an overall dry cookie.
You can keep your recipe simple with just cornflakes in chocolate chip cookies, or you can add extras such as chopped walnuts for a nutty flavor component. For an abundance of flavors and textures, try adding marshmallows for a cookie that's gooey, sticky, and crunchy in one. You could even alter this recipe to make cornflakes the star ingredient. Whichever way you choose to customize your cornflake cookies, their buttery, sweet, and crunchy taste is irresistible.