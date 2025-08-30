Any Cookie Recipe Will Be Made Better With This Nostalgic Addition

Cookies may come in all flavors and sizes, but nothing beats a classic chocolate chip cookie. When it comes to making chocolate chip cookies at home, there are many tips and tricks you can follow to upgrade their flavor. If you're looking for a way to upgrade your cookies with an addition that changes the game, try adding cornflakes to your recipe. These cookies are the perfect balance of crunchy and chewy, and may quickly become your new go-to chocolate chip cookies.

Cornflakes are an incredibly versatile cereal. You can have them for breakfast, or use them for a steak or chicken milanesa. Whether you combine the cornflakes in the dough as is or add extra on top, cornflakes are sure to add a unique buttery flavor. Most cornflake cookie recipes are the same as normal chocolate chip cookie recipes, just with a few extra ingredients such as rolled oats. It's an easy addition that's great for those looking for an extra crunch.