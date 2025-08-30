The Key To Stopping BBQ Sauce From Sticking To Your Grill Grates

When you're grilling, it's always nice to have a little assistance. It can come in the form of ready-made barbecue sauce, and Chowhound's ranking of popular Amazon barbecue sauces can be a help. You can even improve your store-bought sauce with some tips, or customize your perfect homemade barbecue sauce with a few easy steps. But it can still be tough, working at the grill, when the barbecue sauce is constantly sticking to the grates as you flip your chicken or ribs. For a little help on how to avoid it, we reached out to Christie Vanover, head cook and pit master for Team Girls Can Grill and a contestant on season 4 of Food Network's "BBQ Brawl."

Vanover says barbecue sauce shouldn't be put on right at the beginning of the cook, but toward the end to ensure it's coated with flavor and not dripping all over the grates. "Most sauces contain a lot of sugar," she says, "so when it's added to meat on the grill, it will cook rather quickly and can stick to the grill." Vanover says you should brush your sauce on top of the meat after it has already begun cooking, then close the grill lid to let the sauce set for a few minutes. "Then, flip the meat and sauce [to] the other side," she says. "This should prevent some sticking." Plus, if you're adding the sauce once the grill is good and hot, it sears the sauce on the meat so it's not quite as sticky.