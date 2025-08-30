Use That Half-Empty Carton Of Buttermilk To Make A Delicious Ice Cream Treat

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Sometimes a recipe calls for a specific ingredient, and after you've used it once, you're left with plenty leftover and no idea how to use it. For example, buttermilk is an important ingredient in biscuits, and a great addition to fried chicken, but you often don't need to use a whole carton. If you find yourself with some leftover buttermilk, don't let it rot in your fridge. Instead, use it to add some extra tang to a batch of homemade ice cream or sherbet.

For some tips on how to turn buttermilk into a homemade treat, we sat down for an exclusive chat with Megan Williams — the executive pastry chef at etch and etc. in Nashville, Tennessee. According to Williams, this ingredient can power up a lot of different dishes, but it makes for an especially nice addition to frozen treats. "Buttermilk will add a tanginess to your recipes, and depending on how much you use, it can make the texture of your frozen dessert a little more icy," she said.

This ingredient can replace all or just some of the whole milk used in homemade dessert recipes. Still, buttermilk has less fat than whole milk, which is why it might lend an icy texture instead of a creamy one. To get a perfectly smooth and velvety ice cream every time, Williams says it's important to use the proper ratios and techniques to make your treats come out just as silky as intended.