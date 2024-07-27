How Long Buttermilk Stays Fresh After Opening

Though 14 days is typically the maximum amount of time buttermilk will last, you can push that number by about a week past the product's sell-by-date in some cases. But that's only possible if it's kept in the right place and in the right conditions. If not, you'll find yourself with a funky carton of the stuff before you've had a chance to use more of it up.

Advertisement

To prevent this, buttermilk should be kept in the coldest part of your fridge, which is usually the back of the bottom shelf. Putting it in the freezer is also an option. It can be frozen for up to three months if you know you won't be able to use it by the specified expiration date. Just beware of a change in consistency, as this often happens once the buttermilk thaws out. From there, the dairy product is best used only for taste, such as in baking, rather than texture. The best course of action would be to buy some in a smaller container and avoid opening it until necessary. You can even wait to make buttermilk at home until right before use.