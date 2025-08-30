The Best Seasoning To Use For An Authentic Philly Cheesesteak
If you're someone who enjoys cooking and likes to prepare signature foods from around the country, you may be eager to make your own version of classic Philly cheesesteak sandwiches. Though, in order to make authentic Philly cheesesteaks at home, following helpful tips from Philadelphia-based chefs and reputable cheesesteak connoisseurs is always a good idea.
To help you prepare delicious homemade cheesesteaks, Chowhound garnered some exclusive advice from Steve Kotridis, the owner of Dalessandro's Steaks and Hoagies in Philly, regarding the must-have ingredients you need to build these iconic sandwiches. According to Kotridis, when it comes to the meat, using "salt and pepper during the grilling" is essential.
Believe it or not, there's a difference between a classic Philly cheesesteak and a steak and cheese sandwich. While steak and cheese sandwiches can be adorned in a variety of seasonings, Kotridis believes classic Philly cheesesteaks are best prepared with only a few traditional spices. For this experienced Pennsylvania-based chef, simple is best.
This directly parlays into Kotridis' recommendation regarding your meat selection. For the best-tasting cheesesteaks, build your sandwiches with thinly-sliced ribeye steak. Unassuming spices are recommended to better taste this cut's tender balance between delectable meat and marbled fat. Ribeye steak has a rich beefy flavor all on its own that you'll want to experience in tandem with your choice of select sandwich toppings.
How to select the right toppings for your next Philly cheesesteak sandwich
Next to thin and tender strips of sirloin, the cheese you choose for your cheesesteak is just as important. Steve Kotridis states that the "best cheese in my opinion would be a sharp American or Cooper or a sharp aged provolone sliced in house — none of that pre sliced stuff." Specifically, Cooper cheese is labeled as sharp American and has a versatile, well-rounded flavor. Whether you use Cooper or more of an aged cheese, choose a variety that strikes an even balance between mild and robust flavors — one that won't overpower the taste of your beef.
Beyond avoiding overly complex spices and pre-sliced cheeses, feel free to dress your cheesesteaks in a wide variety of fresh extras. For Philly-based chef Steve Kotridis, his "personal favorites" include ingredients such as fried onions, raw onions, mushrooms, green peppers, and jalapeño peppers. When it comes to condiments, he prefers a thick smear of mayonnaise or marinara sauce. Kotridis advises to steer clear of steak sauce, which can muddle the flavor of perfectly cooked sirloin.
As long as you keep your seasonings to a minimum, prepare your next round of Philly cheesesteaks with as many toppings as you like. To keep preparation simple, you may find the easiest way to make Philly cheesesteak sandwiches is with a sheet pan. Whether you use your oven's broiler to cook your steak or to roast your preferred selection of veggies, sheet pans streamline the sandwich-making process.