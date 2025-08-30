The Best Seasoning To Use For An Authentic Philly Cheesesteak

If you're someone who enjoys cooking and likes to prepare signature foods from around the country, you may be eager to make your own version of classic Philly cheesesteak sandwiches. Though, in order to make authentic Philly cheesesteaks at home, following helpful tips from Philadelphia-based chefs and reputable cheesesteak connoisseurs is always a good idea.

To help you prepare delicious homemade cheesesteaks, Chowhound garnered some exclusive advice from Steve Kotridis, the owner of Dalessandro's Steaks and Hoagies in Philly, regarding the must-have ingredients you need to build these iconic sandwiches. According to Kotridis, when it comes to the meat, using "salt and pepper during the grilling" is essential.

Believe it or not, there's a difference between a classic Philly cheesesteak and a steak and cheese sandwich. While steak and cheese sandwiches can be adorned in a variety of seasonings, Kotridis believes classic Philly cheesesteaks are best prepared with only a few traditional spices. For this experienced Pennsylvania-based chef, simple is best.

This directly parlays into Kotridis' recommendation regarding your meat selection. For the best-tasting cheesesteaks, build your sandwiches with thinly-sliced ribeye steak. Unassuming spices are recommended to better taste this cut's tender balance between delectable meat and marbled fat. Ribeye steak has a rich beefy flavor all on its own that you'll want to experience in tandem with your choice of select sandwich toppings.