The Arizona Fast Food Spot Serving Crave-Worthy Steak Fingers Since The '50s

Arizona is home to some interesting fun facts and hidden gems when it comes to food. It's home to the only McDonald's that doesn't have golden arches and has the best donuts in America (according to Yelp Elites). When it comes to fast food specifically, this state is also hiding some great chains you've likely never heard of or seen before.

One of the oldest fast food joints in Arizona is Lucky Wishbone, a 1950s establishment known for its fried food — particularly its steak fingers. The chain also serves up other fried classics, including fried chicken and fish fingers. The chain's menu of salty, golden-brown fried goodness and decades of business have established Lucky Wishbone as a favorite in the fast food scene in Arizona and one of the best regional fast food chains in America. Currently, Lucky Wishbone only has locations in and around the Tucson area, so it's likely you haven't even seen one of its locations unless you've driven through that part of Arizona. However, both locals and road tripping tourists recommend stopping in at one for a helping of American fried comfort foods. The next time you find yourself passing through that area, give this Tucson joint a try.