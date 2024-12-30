Why One Arizona McDonald's Is Missing The Iconic Golden Arches

While most fast food chains are dedicated to maintaining one specific image for each store location to match the brand, McDonald's dares to do things a little differently. There are all kinds of unusual and unique McDonald's locations around the world, including a ski-thru and even a McDonald's in an airplane! There's even a United States McDonald's that has a menu showcasing all the unique international McDonald's meals.

One thing that is still essential in nearly every McDonald's location around the world is the golden arches; however, there is one Arizona McDonald's that has opted for bright blue arches instead! Located in Sedona, the blue arches were actually an intentional choice made by the city. Due to the amazing natural beauty of the area and unique community there which attracts tourists regularly, the city opted for arches that would match the eccentric and special atmosphere of the city.

Ultimately, the blue color was chosen to better blend with the local scenery, as many felt the golden arches were too bright. This decision made this specific McDonald's location the only one in the world with blue arches! Although the rest of this location looks fairly standard, the cups and burger containers are all embossed with blue arches instead of golden ones.