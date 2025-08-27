8 2025 Costco Finds You Need For Your Labor Day BBQ

There's a three-day weekend coming up soon in corporate America, and that can only mean one thing — a barbecue. Labor Day is a signal that the end of summer is coming soon, but for at least one more weekend, the weather's still perfect for an afternoon spent outside, grilling up burgers and brats next to a cooler filled with ice-cold drinks. And of course, any large gathering involving food necessitates a trip to Costco.

So if you're in the process of compiling your list for a barbecue prep trip to the big box retailer, we've got some ideas for what to bring to the barbecue to really impress your friends, from the absolute basics (think potato chips), to some items that are a little more out-of-the-box (an award-winning drink, perhaps?). We also have some purchase suggestions in more of the barbecue starter pack realm, from a great sturdy cooler, to yard games that will keep the kids from incessantly asking when the food will be ready.