8 2025 Costco Finds You Need For Your Labor Day BBQ
There's a three-day weekend coming up soon in corporate America, and that can only mean one thing — a barbecue. Labor Day is a signal that the end of summer is coming soon, but for at least one more weekend, the weather's still perfect for an afternoon spent outside, grilling up burgers and brats next to a cooler filled with ice-cold drinks. And of course, any large gathering involving food necessitates a trip to Costco.
So if you're in the process of compiling your list for a barbecue prep trip to the big box retailer, we've got some ideas for what to bring to the barbecue to really impress your friends, from the absolute basics (think potato chips), to some items that are a little more out-of-the-box (an award-winning drink, perhaps?). We also have some purchase suggestions in more of the barbecue starter pack realm, from a great sturdy cooler, to yard games that will keep the kids from incessantly asking when the food will be ready.
St. Louis Style Dry Rub Ribs
There's nothing wrong with going simple and reaching for hamburger patties or hot dogs to guarantee a crowd-pleasing meal for any large group of meat-lovers. But if your barbecue invite list is a little more exclusive and you're willing to splurge on something special, Costco's St. Louis Style Dry Rub Ribs are savory, decadent, and melt-in-your-mouth good. Although certainly pricier than ground beef, they also won't break the bank, set at a little more than $30 for a rack of the pork ribs. Just make sure you keep in mind the time it'll take to cook these — you'll need to set aside a few hours to do it right.
Don Lee Farms Organic Chipotle Black Bean Burgers
Not intended to be an exact meat replica, black bean burgers are nevertheless a good way to make your herbivore friends feel included in the grilling experience without having to take a bite of anything that didn't grow from the ground, and the Don Lee Farms Organic Chipotle Black Bean Burgers are one option that's gotten great reviews. Not overly spicy but with enough of a kick to keep things interesting, these burgers are filled with earthy black beans and a fun textural element from corn and rice. Dress them up with avocado, ranch dressing, and hot sauce for the perfect flavor experience.
Igloo MaxCold Latitude roller cooler
You're going to need to keep your food cold on-the-go, and honestly, any kind of outdoor meal already necessitates carrying way too many things. Take one thing off your load by getting a good quality, easily moveable cooler — Costco's 62-Quart Igloo MaxCold one is an option that's tried and true, and decently priced at $60 for a tool that you can count on to last you a long time. This cooler features a wide-grip handle for best comfort, along with extra insulation to keep ice cold for five days. Odors shouldn't be an issue, either, as its liner is antimicrobial treated.
Kirkland Signature Helles-Style Lager
Depending where you are in the United States this weekend, there's a good chance that the temperatures will be a little above what's comfortable. But the BBQ must go on — and thus necessitates stocking up on some cold beverages. Lucky for all of us, Costco stocks its Kirkland Signature Helles-Style Lager, an award-winning beer, at the totally average price of around $16.29 for a 12-pack. The light craft beer is malt-forward and slightly sweet, and is likely to be a crowd-pleaser alongside a juicy burger or bag of salty chips.
Arizona Iced Tea
The classic Costco food court hot dog and Arizona Iced Tea feel like two of the only things that have remained at a reasonable price over the years — so why not up your savings by combining the two? You can have a 24-pack of Arizona teas shipped from Costco Business Delivery for only $19, dropping the price-per-can to 79 cents and simultaneously giving barbecue attendees a nonalcoholic drink option. The variety pack includes four flavors, from peach tea to an Arnold Palmer, all equally as refreshing as a cold beer on a hot day. And this way, kids get a fun drink, too.
Giant Connect Four game
Food, check. Drinks, check. The other crucial aspect of a quality barbecue that you can't forget? Entertainment. Unless you want people checking their Instagram while they wait for the burgers to cook through, it's helpful to bring some kind of distraction — preferably in the form of a lawn game. Costco's contribution is both massively fun and just, well, massive: A giant Connect Four gameboard. Able to withstand weather and remarkably light, the $50 family-sized game is an investment that will quickly prove its worth as an easily portable, kid-friendly outdoor gathering staple.
Chips variety pack
An oldie, but a goodie — Costco's huge variety packs of chip bags may have been around long enough that you remember your mom buying them for your '90s school lunches, but they've stuck around for a reason. Whether you go for the classic Frito Lay 54-count box or mix it up with something different, like the 30-count Hawaiian Kettle Style Island variety chips, kids and adults alike are guaranteed to reach for the quick, salty snack of their choosing as the perfect crunchy side dish or pre-dinner nosh.
Island Way sorbet fruit cups
Let's talk dessert. Although grilled meat is certainly the main star of the show when it comes to a holiday barbecue, there's another food item that everyone will be hoping you have in store for them: a sweet treat — preferably of the ice cream variety, given the relentless summer sun. Thankfully, there's a long list of frozen desserts Costco does well. Our ultimate pick? The Island Way sorbet fruit cups, coming in at around $20 for a pack of 12 adorably packaged fruity treats, each in a half-shell made from a real lemon, orange, or other fruit depending on the flavor. Refreshing and not too decadent, the coconut, mango, grapefruit, and pomegranate-flavored frozen bites are a great choice for a light, tropical palate cleanser.