What To Know Before Splurging On Ikea Kitchen Cabinets
Ikea has long been a go-to spot for storage pieces that contribute to an organized kitchen, including its kitchen cabinets that have gained a reputation for being modern and sleek. When you first take a look at Ikea cabinets, the price is one of the best features. Moreover, Ikea kitchen cabinets can cost thousands less than custom cabinetry while still giving a polished look. However, what isn't always obviously upfront is the amount of time and effort it takes to put an Ikea item together. Unlike some cabinets that come pre-assembled, Ikea cabinets that arrive in a flat pack will require every screw and drawer glide to be put together by hand.
Although the company is clear about its tedious build process, it doesn't exactly give people an accurate idea of how much work this involves. Moreover, if you choose to do this yourself, the assembly can be quite intricate and frustrating. Those who are handy with tools can find themselves needing to spend a weekend or two to bring everything together.
Furthermore, many kitchens are not perfectly square, meaning that walls and floors aren't always level. This can further complicate installation since Ikea cabinets are built with a more standardized approach. Ultimately, the result can look fantastic, but getting there is rarely as easy as the beautiful photos suggest.
Things you should consider before buying
There's no question that Ikea is one of the best places to buy affordable kitchen cabinets. However, it's worth it to take a realistic look at your situation before upgrading your kitchen. Moreover, if you're hoping for a quick and easy upgrade, this might not be the best option. That said, it's not out of the question to purchase Ikea's planning and installation service, despite the assembly costing nearly 50% of the price of the cabinets, rather than take on the project as a lengthy DIY effort. If you do take the DIY route, know that although Ikea builds come with detailed instructions, the amount of detail can be a tad daunting, especially when dealing with multiple cabinets.
Another factor to bear in mind is longevity. While Ikea kitchen cabinets are well-reviewed for their price, they might not always be on the same level as higher-end custom builds when it comes to sturdiness and longevity. As you can guess, the longer you have the cabinets, the more you'll notice wear in areas like the hinges. That said, it's still considered worth it because the cabinets offer a sleek and modern look for a fraction of the cost. Ultimately, the key takeaway here is to weigh the money you'd save against the time and potential maintenance involved.
For some, the complicated build process is part of the fun. But for others, it's better to budget the cabinets and work needed to get them properly installed. However, if you're just looking to enhance your kitchen aesthetic without any cabinet assembling involved, you should consider one of Ikea's kitchen decor items.