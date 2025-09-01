What To Know Before Splurging On Ikea Kitchen Cabinets

Ikea has long been a go-to spot for storage pieces that contribute to an organized kitchen, including its kitchen cabinets that have gained a reputation for being modern and sleek. When you first take a look at Ikea cabinets, the price is one of the best features. Moreover, Ikea kitchen cabinets can cost thousands less than custom cabinetry while still giving a polished look. However, what isn't always obviously upfront is the amount of time and effort it takes to put an Ikea item together. Unlike some cabinets that come pre-assembled, Ikea cabinets that arrive in a flat pack will require every screw and drawer glide to be put together by hand.

Although the company is clear about its tedious build process, it doesn't exactly give people an accurate idea of how much work this involves. Moreover, if you choose to do this yourself, the assembly can be quite intricate and frustrating. Those who are handy with tools can find themselves needing to spend a weekend or two to bring everything together.

Furthermore, many kitchens are not perfectly square, meaning that walls and floors aren't always level. This can further complicate installation since Ikea cabinets are built with a more standardized approach. Ultimately, the result can look fantastic, but getting there is rarely as easy as the beautiful photos suggest.