This Is 2025's Most Trusted Grocery Store In The Entire US (And It's Not Costco)

Trader Joe's has taken the number one spot in the 2025 Axios Harris Poll 100, earning the chain the title of America's most trusted grocery store. Trader Joe's scored an 82.1 on the poll, just narrowly beating Patagonia's score of 82 and Costco's score of 80.6 (the second best grocery store). Moreover, this was a significant improvement from the year prior with Trader Joe's increasing its score by 3.5 points.

Americans were surveyed three times to rate various companies. Trader Joe's consistent focus on unique offerings coupled with friendly service helped preserve its strong public image, even amid minor food safety and workplace concerns earlier in 2025. Shoppers continue to praise the chain for its affordable selections (including some of Trader Joe's best sauces), seasonal items, and quirky packaging that keeps customers coming back. Additionally, the chain's ability to balance value and variety with a positive shopping experience (consider Trader Joe's gift card policies) has clearly resonated with many consumers across the country, cementing its top spot in the poll. With that mind, it's easy to see why Trader Joe's has such a good reputation. If you plan on shopping there soon, keep an eye out for the best Trader Joe finds of Summer 2025.