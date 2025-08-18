How Long Are Trader Joe's Gift Cards Good For?

Gift cards can be a nice surprise, but can also be easily forgotten. After all, the average amount in unused gift cards is $244 per person, according to a 2024 Bankrate survey. In some cases, this unspent money is due to people misplacing their gift cards or simply forgetting about them. In other cases, it's related to companies adding confusing rules, expiration dates, and even inactivity fees. However, Trader Joe's goes a different route that keeps customers happy.

The California-based grocery chain follows state rules that protect consumers, meaning that Trader Joe's does not sell gift cards with expiration dates. Moreover, California law also prohibits the addition of service fees to gift cards and ensures that the card remains valid indefinitely. Regardless of whether it has been years since you were gifted a Trader Joe's gift card, it will still be redeemable for in-store purchases with no penalties attached.

While these laws are specific to California, Trader Joe's applies the same policy nationwide. Simply put, whether you shop at a location in New York, Washington, or Texas, your card will work just the same. Furthermore, depending on the balance, you can redeem the remaining amount in cash.