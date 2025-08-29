This 2-Ingredient Wine Salt Is The Perfect Addition To Your Next Steak

Whipping up a batch of red wine salt is as easy as using equal parts of the base ingredients. You can start with say, ½ cup of salt and ½ cup of red wine. Simply combine them in a bowl, mug, tea cup or whatever you won't worry about potentially staining, cover, and let steep overnight. The following day, it might still have the consistency of wet sand, but you can add it all to some cheesecloth, form a ball, and squeeze to eliminate any excess moisture, then spread it in an even layer over a cutting board, plate, or even just a portion of parchment paper to dry (or speed up the process by dehydrating at a low temperature).

Fruiter wines might mingle somewhat sweetly with the existing salinity, while varieties with more peppery qualities will bring a whiff of spice. You should expect the vibrantly hued finished product to impart unique nuances in either case. For a stronger fermented grape flavor, try reducing the wine on the stovetop before combining or use a 2-to-1 ratio of wine to salt.

Once your infused salt is ready, you can use it the same way you'd have applied the standard stuff to your steak. Salt well in advance of cooking and let the steak sit for a de facto brine. Join it with pepper to build a nice seared crust in a hot pan. You can also add your red wine salt to a marinade to give tougher cuts a better texture and a tasty boost, or sprinkle it over your perfectly cooked beef as a superb finishing salt.