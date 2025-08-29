Only Pair Carbonara With This Type Of Pasta, Or Risk A Saucy Mess

Traditional carbonara is an adored but uncomplicated blend of four ingredients: eggs, Pecorino Romano cheese, black pepper, and guanciale, which is cured pork jowl. When made correctly, the sauce is rich and creamy, savory and salty. Such a simple dish allows every component a moment in the spotlight, which means that every component must be chosen with care — even the essential fifth ingredient. The pasta that carries your carbonara matters just as much as the sauce itself, and Luca Corazzina, the chef de cuisine at Olio e Più, says that fresh pasta is better.

Although fresh pasta isn't always the right choice for pasta dishes, Corazzina prefers fresh pasta for carbonara. "It's slightly porous," he told Chowhound, "and typically absorbs sauce better and offers a richer texture." This more delicate, soft consistency pairs well with the creamy lavishness of carbonara.

Dried pasta, on the other hand, is generally a better pairing for heavier, heartier sauces that need its firm, al dente texture. If dried is all you've got on hand for carbonara, you can certainly use it, but Corazzina says you'll be missing out on something special. "You can use dried pasta, but it just won't have the same luxurious texture and mouthfeel," he warns. "Dried pasta usually has a firmer bite, which can provide a nice textural contrast. Personally, for me there's nothing like fresh pasta!"