What To Keep In Mind When Pairing Sauce With Fresh Pasta Vs Dried

It can be tough to choose sides when it comes to the battle between fresh and dried pasta. The truth is, however, that both classes of carbohydrate have their pros, cons, and personalities — and one of the main distinctions comes down to which sauces work best in each scenario.

Silky smooth fresh pasta is more egg-forward in flavor, so opting for a condiment that will pair well with that tasty quality is ideal — this can be anything from a vibrant pesto made with blanched basil to a spicy cacio e pepe to a yolk-y carbonara. It also works well when dressed with simple toppings like sage and brown butter, a two-ingredient herb and butter pasta sauce, or creamy classics like Alfredo sauce. On the other hand, the surface of dried pasta (particularly when made with bronze dies), is a bit rougher. This means sauces have an easier time getting a grip on the noodles without slipping off into a pool at the bottom of your dish. Additionally, these harder shapes are going to be sturdier even after cooking, and are able to stand up to heftier sauces like a bolognese or a meaty ragù.

These differences are critical to understand when it comes to pairing sauce with your noodles. That said, there are additional factors that may play a role in which pasta you decide to work with, including time and texture.