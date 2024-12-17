What To Keep In Mind When Pairing Sauce With Fresh Pasta Vs Dried
It can be tough to choose sides when it comes to the battle between fresh and dried pasta. The truth is, however, that both classes of carbohydrate have their pros, cons, and personalities — and one of the main distinctions comes down to which sauces work best in each scenario.
Silky smooth fresh pasta is more egg-forward in flavor, so opting for a condiment that will pair well with that tasty quality is ideal — this can be anything from a vibrant pesto made with blanched basil to a spicy cacio e pepe to a yolk-y carbonara. It also works well when dressed with simple toppings like sage and brown butter, a two-ingredient herb and butter pasta sauce, or creamy classics like Alfredo sauce. On the other hand, the surface of dried pasta (particularly when made with bronze dies), is a bit rougher. This means sauces have an easier time getting a grip on the noodles without slipping off into a pool at the bottom of your dish. Additionally, these harder shapes are going to be sturdier even after cooking, and are able to stand up to heftier sauces like a bolognese or a meaty ragù.
These differences are critical to understand when it comes to pairing sauce with your noodles. That said, there are additional factors that may play a role in which pasta you decide to work with, including time and texture.
More pros and cons of fresh versus dried pastas
While fresh pasta is delicious for filled iterations like ravioli or tortellini and yields a luscious long strand of linguine or fettuccine, dried pasta will be your best bet if you're going for a baked dish or casserole as it can sustain longer cooking times without becoming soggy. Dry pasta also offers more range in terms of texture because you can cook it beyond the al dente stage if you would like a softer bite, which allows you to be more in control of the consistency of your finished dish. Fresh pasta cooks quickly and evenly throughout, and because it starts out quite soft, it's not possible to create that al dente quality.
Distinctions like storage and shelf life may play into which pasta you choose. Fresh pasta must be kept refrigerated and is best enjoyed within a few days, while dried pasta — when properly stored in an airtight container and preferably in a cool, dark, dry place — can be kept on hand for years. Additionally, if you're in a hurry to get dinner on the table, fresh pasta has a leg up as it's typically ready within two to three minutes, while dried pasta can require around eight to 12 minutes in boiling water. Either way, there are plenty of common pasta mistakes you should avoid making, but understanding the signature qualities of fresh and dried pastas should help you steer clear of major faux pas.