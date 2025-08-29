The Disney Cruise Steakhouse Serving Some Of The World's Rarest Beef
Cruises tend to get a bad rap when it comes to food. But, more recently, cruise lines like Disney have decided to up their food and restaurant offerings. And why not? When you've got thousands of people on your giant boat with nowhere to go, you can charge them a pretty penny for their breakfast, lunch, and dinner — whether that's through meal plans or upcharges for specialty restaurants.
For the 4,000 cruisers on Disney Wish — which first set sail in 2022 — that is certainly the case. In addition to the three main restaurants for dinner, the Wish features the Palo Steakhouse — an adult-only spot with a large selection of Italian food and some of the best cuts of steak in the world.
To start, Palo Steakhouse offers a four-course tasting menu for only $50 — which, in terms of the most expensive restaurant tasting menus in every state, is a bargain. Outside of the tasting menu, Palo Steakhouse offers a wide range of a la carte appetizers, salads, pizza, pasta, and entrees. But things get really interesting when you start taking a look at the restaurant's beef options.
An A5 Wagyu Bargain on Disney Wish
The biggest standouts in the red meat category include the 6-ounce Snake River Black Wagyu Strip Loin for $25, the 6-ounce Snake River Black Wagyu Tenderloin for $38, and the 6-ounce Japanese A5 Wagyu Strip Loin for $58. While paying nearly $60 for a 6-ounce steak might seem quite pricey, it's actually a really good deal considering the strip loin is Wagyu beef.
For comparison, ordering a similar cut online — without the typical restaurant markup — would cost around $12 to $13 per ounce. If Palo Steakhouse's Wagyu cuts don't strike your fancy, the restaurant also offers three prime cuts: a 12-ounce sirloin for $40, a 8-ounce beef tenderloin for $42, and a 28-ounce dry-aged porterhouse for $78.
So, if you've never had it, what's the big deal about Wagyu? For starters, the marbling (or fat content) on a Wagyu cut of beef is significantly more than a standard steak. This produces a buttery, rich, umami flavor that's unlike any other cut of beef. But that marbling comes with a price. These cows are raised much longer and provided with detailed care that a standard cow doesn't receive. There's also just not near as much of this type of beef available, as Japan's cattle industry is much smaller than the cattle industry in the U.S. Is Wagyu worth that extra cost? If you have the budget, absolutely. And if you ever see a 6-ounce A5 Wagyu cut for less than $60 — like the one at Palo Steakhouse on Disney Wish — we would highly recommend trying it out.