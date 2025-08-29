The Disney Cruise Steakhouse Serving Some Of The World's Rarest Beef

Cruises tend to get a bad rap when it comes to food. But, more recently, cruise lines like Disney have decided to up their food and restaurant offerings. And why not? When you've got thousands of people on your giant boat with nowhere to go, you can charge them a pretty penny for their breakfast, lunch, and dinner — whether that's through meal plans or upcharges for specialty restaurants.

For the 4,000 cruisers on Disney Wish — which first set sail in 2022 — that is certainly the case. In addition to the three main restaurants for dinner, the Wish features the Palo Steakhouse — an adult-only spot with a large selection of Italian food and some of the best cuts of steak in the world.

To start, Palo Steakhouse offers a four-course tasting menu for only $50 — which, in terms of the most expensive restaurant tasting menus in every state, is a bargain. Outside of the tasting menu, Palo Steakhouse offers a wide range of a la carte appetizers, salads, pizza, pasta, and entrees. But things get really interesting when you start taking a look at the restaurant's beef options.