Nigella Lawson Thinks You Should Avoid Buying This Type Of Chocolate For Melting. Here's Why
When you are melting chocolate, the type of chocolate you are using makes all the difference. People assume that it is better to use mini chocolate chips since they are smaller. But for Nigella Lawson, this convenient product isn't the best for a smooth melt. Sure, you can melt chocolate chips on the stovetop, because they're small. However, mini chocolate chips are not exactly designed for this purpose, and are meant to keep their shape under heat.
Their structural build comes from stabilizers that are incorporated during production. These stabilizers might work well in baked goods, but are detrimental when the goal is a gooey pool of liquid chocolate. Instead of melting into a glossy, liquid state, the mini chips might seize or remain stubbornly lumpy, which can be infuriating if you're trying to make ganache, glaze, or fruit dip.
There's also the matter of expense. Mini chips are packaged in smaller, pricier packets that won't stretch as far when your recipe calls for several cups of melted chocolate. You might have to use several bags just to fill one dessert, and before you know it, the money adds up. Lawson suggests opting for chocolate bars instead. Cut them up into little uniform pieces, and you'll have chocolates that will melt evenly, smoothly, and with less stress. High-quality chocolate bars tend to taste better anyway.
Reach for chocolate bars instead of mini chocolate chips
Most baking chocolate chips, especially the tiny ones, are made with stability in mind. Chocolate bars allow you to select exactly the percentage of cocoa solids that you prefer, so you have more control over the intensity and the richness of your dessert. For example, Chowhound's favorite dark chocolate bar, with over 70% cocoa, will result in a melt that is far superior to what you can expect to get from a packet of chips. That degree of flavor carries over throughout everything, from sauces to brownies.
Chocolate bars also give you more flexibility in the kitchen. You can chop the bits finely if you prefer them to melt quickly or leave them slightly chunkier if you wish to have a thicker texture. The melted product also has a smoother consistency, and that's more convenient to fold into recipes. That way, there are fewer chances for streaks, lumps, and gritty patches. But don't be discouraged if you still have some leftover chocolate chips you intended to melt. Nestlé has a foolproof method for melting chocolate chips. However, in the future, chocolate bars will serve you better. Yes, it does take a bit longer to chop up the bar, but the payoff is a decadent melt. Home bakers in love with shortcuts may be tempted to believe mini chips are convenient, but once you've seen how much better bars perform, it's hard to go back.