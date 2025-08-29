Nigella Lawson Thinks You Should Avoid Buying This Type Of Chocolate For Melting. Here's Why

When you are melting chocolate, the type of chocolate you are using makes all the difference. People assume that it is better to use mini chocolate chips since they are smaller. But for Nigella Lawson, this convenient product isn't the best for a smooth melt. Sure, you can melt chocolate chips on the stovetop, because they're small. However, mini chocolate chips are not exactly designed for this purpose, and are meant to keep their shape under heat.

Their structural build comes from stabilizers that are incorporated during production. These stabilizers might work well in baked goods, but are detrimental when the goal is a gooey pool of liquid chocolate. Instead of melting into a glossy, liquid state, the mini chips might seize or remain stubbornly lumpy, which can be infuriating if you're trying to make ganache, glaze, or fruit dip.

There's also the matter of expense. Mini chips are packaged in smaller, pricier packets that won't stretch as far when your recipe calls for several cups of melted chocolate. You might have to use several bags just to fill one dessert, and before you know it, the money adds up. Lawson suggests opting for chocolate bars instead. Cut them up into little uniform pieces, and you'll have chocolates that will melt evenly, smoothly, and with less stress. High-quality chocolate bars tend to taste better anyway.