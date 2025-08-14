The Best Way To Melt Chocolate Chips, According To Nestlé

You know that moment when you're making chocolate-covered strawberries or trying to create the perfect ganache, and suddenly your smooth, glossy chocolate turns into a grainy, concrete-like mess? We've all been there. The good news is that Nestlé has spent decades perfecting the art of melting its morsels, and the brand has several techniques that can save you from chocolate chip heartbreak.

Here's what most folks don't know about chocolate: It's fussy and must be handled delicately. Before you even melt it, you'll want to choose the right type. If you have the option, go for couverture chocolate, as it melts beautifully due to its high cocoa butter content. But regular is just fine, too. According to Nestlé, the key to melting chocolate chips perfectly is to go slowly and steadily, and stay dry. This means avoiding adding any water to the confection so that it doesn't seize and turn into a gritty mess, which happens because water pulls the sugar out of the chocolate suspension pretty fast, causing it to bind to itself and clump up. It's why Nestlé stresses using fully dry utensils, even to the point of avoiding wooden spatulas, which can hold some moisture. Beyond the perils of seizing, timing might be just as crucial for proper melting, no matter the method. After all, chocolate burns relatively easily, making fastidiousness paramount.