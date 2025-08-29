The Affordable Indoor Microgreen Planter Hiding In Your Trash

Milk and juice cartons are destined for a life at the recycling center after they hit the bin. Still, with a little DIY magic, they can take on new life and become the base of an indoor microgreen garden instead. To make this transformation happen, cut out one side of a quart-sized juice box, add in some soil, and use a spent paper towel roll to add in some microgreens. Water the bin daily, and watch as the greens begin to sprout over time. This is the perfect way to turn what would normally be wasted into the perfect vessel for some nutrient-rich veggies.

This hack is great for those with limited space in the home since the cartons fit neatly on a windowsill or small shelf. Moreover, the concept also helps you think differently about everyday objects. It's easy to turn something ordinary into a functional piece that helps you achieve a healthier lifestyle.

Finding ways to upcycle your milk and juice containers is also a great way to lower your carbon footprint. After all, containers and packaging, like those used to hold milk and juice, accounts for roughly 28.1% of the nation's total waste output, according to a 2018 report from the EPA. Moreover, little DIY projects like this are great to do with your kids, especially when you take the time to decorate them. You don't have to stop with milk and juice containers either. You can also use plastic berry containers for this garden hack instead.